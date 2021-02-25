Rouses Point biz reinvents itself in face of border restrictions

ROUSES POINT — For Norman and Sonya Lague, co-owners of Lakeside Coffee in Rouses Point, the last year has been a period of reinventing their business.
"Our business model has kind of been completely disrupted, basically because a lot of that business model was predicated on traffic from Canada and the local marinas and travel through this particular area," Norman told The Press-Republican Wednesday.
"We’ve had to make revisions in our business model and rely on the community and think of creative ways to work with the community."
CALLS FOR PLAN
The announcement came last week that restrictions on non-essential travel across the U.S.-Canada border were extended for another 30 days to March 21, which will mark one year since they first went into effect in an effort to contain spread of the novel coronavirus.
Last month, President Joe Biden signed an executive order directing cabinet members to work with Canadian and Mexican officials to come up with health and safety measures necessary for reopening.
In her capacity as co-chair of the House Northern Border Caucus, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville), with colleagues, has advocated for specific actions to be taken, such as development of a comprehensive framework to guide lifting the restrictions, similar to the phased approach in some states; a consistent approach to allowing family members to reunite; and letting property owners cross.
Ahead of a virtual, bilateral meeting between Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Tuesday, Stefanik issued a statement urging the president to discuss the safe reopening of the border.
"It is absolutely critical to our northern border economy, and the economic partnership with Canada, that President Biden commits to a metrics-based, bilateral plan to safely reopen the U.S.-Canada border to nonessential travel as soon as possible."
In a joint press release titled "Roadmap for a Renewed U.S.-Canada Partnership," Biden and Trudeau "agreed to take a coordinated approach based on science and public health criteria when considering measures to ease Canada-U.S. border restrictions in the future." Further details, including a timeframe or potential metrics, were not included.
KEEP INTEGRITY
Norman said he concurs with development of a phased approach to reopening, as representatives like Stefanik and organizations including the North Country Chamber of Commerce have called for.
When does he need to see such a plan?
"It happens when it happens," Norman said.
Gross revenues have been down at Lakeside over the last year, he continued, also noting solutions he and his family have implemented to continue generating business.
Those have included offering different specials and new products to draw people in, tightening up on costs where possible and pushing the wholesale side of the business, success in which Norman attributes to "shop local" initiatives promoted by organizations like the chamber.
"There have been kind of concerted efforts — not just ours but efforts of those around us — to keep the integrity of the business as much as we can so, when things open up, we have a vibrant economy again in the local area."
COMMUNITY SUPPORT
The business was also aided through its eligibility for both rounds of the Paycheck Protection Program.
"We're back up to fully-staffed," Norman said. "It takes a lot of pressure off generating sales and it's quite a shot in the arm."
In between receipt of PPP funds, Lakeside Coffee has benefited from the flexibility of its crew. Norman said many employees are high school or college students, or retirees who are not reliant on the income they earn from working at Lakeside.
"We've said, 'Hey listen, it's a quiet day, there doesn’t need to be five of us here today,' and asked for volunteers to go home. They've been very good to us, too."
Norman emphasized that the community has been very supportive during this time.
"I think that is going to help us out moving forward."
MORE DETAILS
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said Biden's first call to and first summit with an international leader being Trudeau was "two for two" and very encouraging.
"We will watch in the coming days for more details coming out of the high-level bi-national discussions, hopefully reinforcing the case against including Canada in any new Buy American mandates, reinforcing efforts to tap more of Quebec's abundant hydro-power for the U.S. and beginning dialogue around non-essential border crossing."
He noted that discussions around lifting the restrictions are difficult in part due to slower vaccine rollout in Canada that will likely take months to match levels in the U.S.
"But the discussions need to begin and we re-emphasized that in the last week through Sen. Schumer, the Congressional Northern Border Caucus, our Canadian partners and other channels. And we will continue to do so."
The chamber has not had recent insights into the work of the Wilson Task Force on Public Health and the U.S.-Canadian Border, set to put forth recommendations for resuming normal cross-border travel next month, but has submitted comments and will follow-up.
