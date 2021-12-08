PLATTSBURGH — Things have not been pretty at the University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital since September, Dr. Wouter Rietsema said.
“We’ve been running, for the last two months, between 30 and 50 people in the hospital at any given time due to COVID,” he said. “That’s a lot.
“We really only have about 130 beds for acutely ill patients and so when 40 of them are taken up by COVID, that’s a lot.”
MOST UNVACCINATED
Rietsema, who is the hospital’s vice president for population health and information services, said most mornings there are anywhere from 10 to 25 or as many as 30 people in the Emergency Department who should be admitted, but there is no room.
He estimated that about 60% to 70% of patients hospitalized with COVID are unvaccinated, though among the very sick, that number jumps to 90% who are unvaccinated.
Dr. Keith Collins, an infectious disease physician at CVPH, noted that, since the pandemic started, he has only seen one vaccinated COVID patient in the intensive care unit.
The doctors said they have not seen any breakthrough cases following a booster shot of the vaccine.
HOSPITAL STAFF IMPACT
Rietsema added that hospital staff have done an amazing job, but are challenged on a daily basis.
“For health care workers to see people die needlessly is pretty painful, especially when they put all of their efforts in to save people, and to see them die when a simple shot — you know, we’re used to seeing people die from smoking, these are long, lifetime behaviors,” Rietsema said.
“This is a shot, or let’s say two shots, that’s all you need to do and we wouldn't have 40 people (hospitalized), we wouldn’t have had 13 deaths since September.”
Rietsema said the CVPH team is also smaller now, and has lost 100 employees over the last three months due to burnout and the state’s COVID vaccine mandate.
“We only have 1,800 people, and especially when they're in the clinical space, aides and nurses, that’s a real problem. I want to give my thanks to the entire team at the hospital because they’re doing incredible work.”
FLEX AND SURGE
Two weeks ago, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed an executive order that would allow the state Department of Health to set limitations for nonessential, non-urgent procedures at hospitals with 10% or lower capacity.
CVPH was one of the hospitals who, earlier this week, received determinations to apply to procedures scheduled to occur on or after Thursday.
Rietsema explained that the state’s order is referred to as a flex and surge plan.
“We’ve been flexing and surging for the last three months,” he said. “We’ve been utilizing overflow areas, we’ve been, as many of you may know, we went through a three-week period in October-November where we did not do any surgery that would result in inpatient admissions.”
So though flexing and surging is not new to CVPH, Rietsema believes the state is concerned.
“The numbers are rising with the holidays. We saw a clear surge in cases after the holiday and that is probably over the next week going to manifest itself with more admissions to the hospital.”
Rietsema indicated this newer order is far less stark than the temporary halt of nonessential procedures that occurred at the start of the pandemic.
“We will continue to do procedures of many types where to not do them would cause significant harm to the individual in the short run, so we do have leeway to do that, again within our own capacity to do that.
“We will continue to flex and surge. We will continue to manage our procedural volume. We will continue to move people around in the organization to meet the needs of our community, but we really need your help.”
ON THE EDGE
Rietsema first pushed vaccination, pointing to how about a quarter of adults in Clinton County remain unvaccinated. Given that the county has seen about 8,300 COVID cases total since the start of the pandemic, that still leaves a lot of people who are unvaccinated or have never had COVID before.
“That frightens me, so please get vaccinated,” he said.
The hospital recently saw a case where an unvaccinated visitor chose not to follow screening questions at the door and chose not to wear a mask while in the room with a patient, he continued.
“We ended up with ill patients and ill staff. Ill staff can’t work. They weren’t really ill, but they can’t work.”
Rietsema told those who are sick to not come visit the hospital, to respect screening questions and to wear a mask at all times when visiting a loved one.
“I know you’re with your loved one at home, but in the hospital ... if that loved one gets sick, that loved one can transmit it to other people and that’s what we saw, so we need your help.
“The people that work there, they’re your friends, they’re your brothers, they’re your sisters, they’re your children. They’re part of this community, too, and we all deserve a hospital that can take care of all of our needs and right now we’re on the edge of being able to do that and we need help.”
