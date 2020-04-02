PLATTSBURGH — Dr. Marzouq Qubti is already concerned about how the demand for hydroxychloroquine — which has been floated as treatment for COVID-19 — is affecting his patients.
“My patients are already struggling to get it," he told the Press-Republican.
President Donald Trump has touted hydroxychloroquine and a related drug, chloroquine, as a "total game-changer" in the fight against coronavirus.
Some small studies support the efficacy of the drugs, which originated as anti-malaria treatment.
And over the weekend, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization to allow hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine donated to the Strategic National Stockpile "to be distributed and prescribed by doctors to hospitalized teen and adult patients with COVID-19, as appropriate, when a clinical trial is not available or feasible," according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
NEVER EXPECTED
Qubti is a rheumatologist based at Adirondack Health's Saranac Lake Health Center.
In his field, hydroxychloroquine is used to manage rheumatic diseases — conditions that cause inflammation and pain in the joints, muscles or fibrous tissue — such as rheumatoid arthritis or systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).
Lupus is a chronic disease in which the body attacks its own healthy tissues, making those with the condition predisposed to infections.
Patients with other much rarer autoimmune diseases may also use it, and dermatologists often prescribe it for skin conditions.
“Rheumatologists usually are the ones who are most comfortable prescribing this medication," Qubti said.
"So before all this started, we would have never expected this kind of very safe, cheap, generic drug to attract so much attention.”
MAINSTAY FOR LUPUS
The problem with the drug’s rising demand, and Qubti’s biggest concern, lies mainly in how it affects lupus patients.
"It’s kind of the mainstay of their therapy,” he said.
He cited a Canadian study performed in 1991 that showed lupus patients who were on hydroxychloroquine and all of a sudden stopped taking it were 2.5 times more likely to have flare-ups than those who continued on the medication.
These flare-ups can affect organs like the brain and lungs, and cause irreversible damage.
Hydroxychloroquine stays in the system for up to three months, Qubti said, and doctors can find alternatives to use in emergencies for those who get sick.
“But the bigger concern that probably most rheumatologists would have is that we have so many patients that have been doing so well for years on hydroxychloroquine and now all of a sudden they’re not going to have the medication.
The question is, 'What are the ramifications of that?'”
RATION, DIVERT
Qubti has been asking his lupus patients to ration their hydroxychloroquine by reducing their doses from 400 milligrams to 200 milligrams daily so they do not run out completely.
“Some is better than none."
And if he is treating two family members who are both on the medicine, he is asking them to divert their supply to the one who needs it most.
Qubti did note that a lot of companies who make the drug are increasing their supply, which is reassuring.
SIDE EFFECTS
Qubti most commonly sees abdominal discomfort and a severe rash — the latter of which is treated as an allergic reaction and prompts stopping the medication — as the short-term side effects of hydroxychloroquine use.
In coverage of COVID-19, one widely reported-on side effect is arrythmia, or irregular heartbeat, that in serious cases can result in death.
Qubti said he has been practicing since 2008, and estimates that he sends at least 15 to 20 hydroxychloroquine prescriptions each working day, but he has never seen that symptom come to fruition.
He works to help patients find alternatives to the antiarrhythmic drugs that could cause that reaction when combined with hydroxychloroquine.
Compared to other rheumatology drugs like methotrexate, Humira or Enbrel, hydroxychloroquine is fairly safe and benign, which is part of the problem, Qubti said
“It may make people feel comfortable going against guidelines and taking it for prophylaxis," or prevention of the disease.
SHOULD NOT HOARD
Qubti has no opinion on whether or not hydroxychloroquine will work as COVID-19 treatment.
“I definitely hope it works for it, but should patients be hoarding this medicine or taking this medicine — before they even got COVID-19 — as prophylaxis? Absolutely not.”
No studies show taking the drug as a preventative measure will protect you from the virus, Qubti continued, and people need to understand that it is a life-saving medicine for lupus patients.
“People need to keep that in mind before anybody hoards any medicine unnecessarily or without scientific evidence to back up using that medication.”
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.