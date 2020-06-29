BEEKMANTOWN — For many in the sports world, which has remained dormant for quite some time, there was a refreshing sight Monday at Beekmantown Recreation Park.
A baseball diamond was filled with youngsters.
Plattsburgh Baseball Club held its first round of tryouts Monday as it gears up for an abbreviated season.
Roughly 20 participants attended the event, which Plattsburgh Baseball Club president Randy Lozier said was a bit low but certainly not underwhelming.
Each attendee had chances to take some batting practice while others were out in the field shagging fly balls and taking grounders.
There will be two divisions available this season based on year of birth, including 15U (2004-2007) and 20U (2000-2004).
Keeping health protocols in mind for the COVID-19 pandemic, proper social distancing was asked to be followed by all spectators attending for various participants.
To account for proper guidelines, players were required to have their own helmets, gloves, cleats, pants and socks, and no sharing of any of these items was permitted.
Coinciding with the announcement by New York state that allows "low-risk" and "moderate-risk" youth sports to begin games July 6, Plattsburgh Baseball Club tentatively plans to begin its shortened schedule next week.
Another round of tryouts, weather permitting, at Beekmantown Recreation Park is scheduled Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Entry fee per player is $95, and to register for Plattsburgh Baseball Club, visit https://forms.gle/DQBPdkesz7pePkLL7.
