Restaurants work to serve food, safety

WESTPORT — It was a goofy sight, but a gripping one.
A strip of bright-yellow tape reading “POLICE LINE: DO NOT CROSS” blocked entry to the dining room at the Dogwood Bread Company in Westport Friday night.
STATE ORDER
Written on a nearby poster was the true message of the tape: “Space limited to 10 people on Pizza Night. Thanks for your understanding and cooperation.”
With the COVID-19 coronavirus spreading ever northward in New York state, North Country restaurants like the Dogwood are taking steps to keep orders coming while also keeping their customers safe.
Part of that is complying with the emergency order issued Thursday for all venues across the state, including restaurants and bars, with a capacity of under 500 people to operate at no more than 50 percent of their maximum capacity.
So the 10-or-fewer guests rule was set for the Dogwood dining room, with the police tape drawing people’s attention to the rule, owner Keri Fair said.
“I had police tape that was from a different event that we had that was kind of a joke but I put it across so that people would take it seriously and notice the sign,” she said with a little laugh. “They probably stood back for a second but once they saw the sign they realized what was going on.”
HOW IT WORKED
Fair sent out notices on the bakery’s Facebook page and email list letting customers know about the restriction and encouraging people to order their pizzas for take-out that week.
The popular Friday Pizza Night event draws large crowds weekly to the hamlet of Wadhams, with meeting up and talking with friends in the dining room being as much a part of the experience as the pizzas themselves.
“I was scared,” Fair said. “Like ‘Oh my god. How is this gonna work? They’re coming to all hang out.’”
In the end, the customers still came, pizza sales were strong and Fair heard that people were picking up their orders and then having mini-Pizza Night hang-outs with smaller groups at different houses around the area.
“They still all got together but just not here,” she said, noting that many customers said they appreciated Dogwood taking all the precautions.
ANYTHING PEOPLE TOUCH.
Along with the smaller occupancy, Fair has asked any of her staff who think they’ve come down with a sickness to stay home.
The cleaning routine at the bakery has also picked up pace.
"Sanitizing door handles, salt and pepper shakers, tables and chairs, anything people might touch. We're doing that on a very regular basis, every hour or so," she said.
Those cleanings work to protect any customers who might be especially vulnerable to the virus, whether by age or other conditions, Fair said.
"You don't want to lose anyone in your community," she said.
