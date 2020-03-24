PLATTSBURGH — Early last week, and in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo stopped the on-premise services of restaurants statewide.
While New York-based eateries could still open doors for takeout and delivery orders, many owners said they would need to lay off staff and/or close indefinitely.
North Country Chamber of Commerce officials have promoted the ongoing support of area businesses and even launched a "Buy Local, Shop Local" campaign.
Information on that initiative can be found online at: http://www.northcountrychamber.com/chamber/ShopLocal.
WHAT'S OPEN?
During these trying times for local food stops, The Press-Republican has compiled a list of spots in the City of Plattsburgh's downtown core and beyond where residents can pick up some grub or have it delivered.
Here's what we've got:
Anthony's Restaurant and Bistro at 538 State Route 3 in the Town of Plattsburgh: Takeout and curbside pickup offered daily from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/Anthonys-Restaurant-and-Bistro-150008821744924/.
Armitto's Pizza & Pasta at 57 Smithfield Blvd. in the Town of Plattsburgh: Takeout and delivery offered daily 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/armittos/.
Bazzano's Pizza at 5041 South Catherine St. in the City of Plattsburgh: Takeout and delivery offered daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/bazzanospizza/.
Butcher Block at 15 Booth Drive in the Town of Plattsburgh: Takeout offered daily from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/ButcherBlockPlattsburgh/.
Campus Corner at 92 Bridge St. in the City of Plattsburgh: Open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m to 2 p.m. for delivery and takeout. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/campuscorner/.
Dinos Gourmet Pizza & Pasta at 795 State Route 3, #105 in the Town of Plattsburgh: Takeout and delivery offered daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/dinosgourmetpizza/.
Duke's Diner at 8 Tom Miller Road in the Town of Plattsburgh: Takeout and delivery offered daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. DoorDash also available. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/dukesdinerplattsburgh/.
Elevate 518 Nutrition at 71 Smithfield Blvd Suite 102 in the Town of Plattsburgh: Delivery and curbside pickup available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/elevate518/.
Giuseppe's Pizza at 114 Consumer Square in the Town of Plattsburgh: Open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Delivery, takeout and curbside pickup all available. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/giuseppesplattsburgh/.
Grandma's Spanish Kitchen at 5139 U.S. Avenue in the City of Plattsburgh: Open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for delivery and curbside pickup. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/Grandmasspanishkitchen/.
The Himalaya Restaurant at 78 Margaret St. in the City of Plattsburgh: Takeout offered daily from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/himalayarestaurantplattsburgh/.
Hobie's Sports Den at 68 Margaret St. in the City of Plattsburgh: Takeout and delivery offered daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. DoorDash is also available. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/hobiessportsden/.
Irises Cafe & Wine Bar at 20-22 City Hall Place in the City of Plattsburgh: Open Tuesday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Takeout, curbside pickup and free delivery for city residents offered. Wine, sangria and martinis all available for takeout and delivery with a food purchase, as well. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/Irises-Cafe-Wine-Bar-120747888001747/.
Jade Garden at 33 McKinley Ave in the City of Plattsburgh: Takeout and delivery offered daily from 11 a.m to 8 p.m. For more information call 518-566-9888.
Lomeli's Mexican Food at 24 Oak Street in the City of Plattsburgh: Open Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Curbside pickup, takeout, delivery and online ordering are all available. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/lomelismexicanfoodtruck/.
North Country Food Co-op at 25 Bridge St. in the City of Plattsburgh: Open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The first hour, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., will be dedicated to shoppers 62 years and over. Online ordering and curbside pickup are available, as well. For more information visit northcountryfoodcoop.com.
McSweeney's Red Hots (all three Plattsburgh locations): Open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. for takeout and curbside pickup.
Monopole Bar at 7 Protection Ave in the City of Plattsburgh: Takeout and delivery offered daily from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Beer and wine sales available for takeout, as well. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/monopole.bar/.
The Pepper at 13 City Hall Place in the City of Plattsburgh: Takeout available Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/thepepper2011/.
Pizza Bono at 93 Margaret St. in the City of Plattsburgh: Open Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Delivery and takeout offered. Beer sales available for pickup, as well. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/pages/Pizza-Bono/257887140929243.
Pizza Palace at 334 Tom Miller Rd in the Town of Plattsburgh: Takeout, curbside pickup and delivery offered daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/pizzapalaceplattsburgh/.
Quiche et Crepe at 164 Boynton Avenue in the City of Plattsburgh: Closed. Per its answering machine, patrons can request a full quiche for takeout by calling 518-802-8791.
Sawatdee Thai & Asian Cuisine at 386 Route 3 in the Town of Plattsburgh: Open Tuesday through Saturday for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and for dinner from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Takeout and delivery offered. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/Sawatdee-ThaiAsian-Cuisine-Up-town-1532644926970798/.
Valcour Brewing Company at 49 Ohio Ave in the City of Plattsburgh: Takeout and delivery of family-sized meals available Tuesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Growler fills also available. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/valcourbrewingcompany/.
Zachary's Original Pizza at 1785 Military Turnpike in the Town of Plattsburgh: Takeout and delivery offered daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/ZacharysOriginal/.
Zuke's Deli at 113 Brinkerhoff St. in the City of Plattsburgh: Takeout and curbside pickup available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/Zukes-Deli-90576561858/.
WHAT'S CLOSED?
Aleka's at 103 Margaret St. in the City of Plattsburgh: Closed. No takeout or delivery options at this time. For more details visit https://www.facebook.com/Alekasgrill/.
Gus' Red Hots at 5 Cumberland Head Road in the Town of Plattsburgh: Closed. No takeout or delivery options at this time. For more details visit https://www.facebook.com/GusRedHots/.
Hong Kong Jade Buffet at 1 Plattsburgh Plaza in the City of Plattsburgh: Closed. No takeout or delivery options at this time. For more details visit https://www.facebook.com/pages/Hong-KONG-Jade-Inc/111507805556386.
Irons at 20 Plattsburgh Plaza in the City of Plattsburgh: Closed. No takeout or delivery options at this time. For more details visit https://www.facebook.com/IronsRestaurant/.
Latitude 44 Bistro at 5131 U.S. Ave in the City of Plattsburgh: Closed. No takeout or delivery options at this time. For more details visit https://www.facebook.com/latitude44bistro/.
Michigans Plus at 313 Cornelia St. in the City of Plattsburgh: Closed. No takeout or delivery options at this time. For more details visit https://www.facebook.com/michigansplus1/.
Mickey's Restaurant & Bar at 26 Riley Ave in the City of Plattsburgh: Closed. No takeout or delivery options at this time. For more details visit https://www.facebook.com/Mickeys-113497298684549/.
No. 1 Chinese Restaurant at 334 Cornelia St., #5 in the City of Plattsburgh: Closed. No takeout or delivery options at this time. For more details call 518-562-0997.
Norma J's at 12 Skyway Plaza in the City of Plattsburgh: Closed. No takeout or delivery options at this time. For more details visit https://www.facebook.com/Norma-Js-1001175943333365/.
Olive Ridley's Taphouse & Grill at 37 Court St. in the City of Plattsburgh: Closed until April 15. No takeout or delivery options at this time. For more details visit https://www.facebook.com/oliveridleystaphousegrill/.
Our House Bistro at 15 Bridge St. in the City of Plattsburgh: Closed. No takeout or delivery options at this time. For more details visit https://www.facebook.com/ourhousebistroplatts/.
Ron's Corner Restaurant at 509 Tom Miller Road in the Town of Plattsburgh: Closed. No takeout or delivery options at this time. For more details visit https://www.facebook.com/pages/Rons-Corner-Restaurant/122840954498532.
Sip at 14 Margaret St. in the City of Plattsburgh: Closed. No takeout or delivery options at this time. For more details visit https://www.facebook.com/Sipplattsburgh/.
Twisted Carrot at 82 Margaret St. in the City of Plattsburgh: Closed. No takeout or delivery options at this time. For more details visit https://www.facebook.com/twistedcarrotny/?nr.
Yama Sushi House at 62 Margaret St. in the City of Plattsburgh: Closed. No takeout or delivery options at this time. For more details visit https://www.facebook.com/yamasushiny/.
MISSED ANY?
This list was updated on Monday, March 23. If you're wondering what's going on at your favorite food spot, or just notice that we're missing one, let us know.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.