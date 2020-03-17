Restaurant owner: ‘There’s no money left’

PLATTSBURGH — In light of the governor's Monday morning announcement, downtown restaurant Aleka's says it will close its doors to all customers until further notice.
While Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said eateries statewide could continue carryout/delivery services, owner and operator Peter Kritziotis suspected the Greek restaurant to become unprofitable if it did.
"My business plan is to shut down as soon as possible — before I lose any more money," Kritziotis said, noting last week's statewide regulations, which, he added, had cut weekend business in half.
"There's no money left."
ALCOHOL DELIVERY
Irises Cafe & Wine Bar planned to continue its carryout and delivery services, adding that deliveries would now be free.
Owner Carol McLean said meals could be brought to homes throughout the City of Plattsburgh and as far as Cumberland Head and Cliff Haven.
McLean thought the governor's move to lift the ban on carryout alcohol, offering restaurants and bars a waiver for those services, was a positive one.
"That is actually good news," she said. "That might entice more people to get their favorite wine, beer or mixed drink delivered."
CANCELLATIONS
Butcher Block Manager Kevin Kilkeary said his restaurant was going to try delivery and takeout.
"But that's not where our main business is. Ninety-five percent of our business is in-house.
I understand the safety issue here, but the advantage goes to the fast food places."
He added that the Adirondack Room had lost two months' worth of parties due to cancellations, and that the restaurant was canceling whatever was left.
STAFFING STRUGGLES
As for restaurant employees, McLean said she couldn't keep them all on payroll.
"Not at this point; not with just doing takeout."
Luckily, she added, a lot of staff members had other jobs and/or sources of income.
"In that respect, we're pretty good," she said. "We do have a few true full-timers, so we'll try to support those people."
Kilkeary said he has 75 people on staff, and likely 70 percent of them will not be working.
Kritziotis said, with Aleka's stopping operations, he had laid off all 20 of his workers.
"I'm worried about my employees," he said. "I obviously can't afford to pay them out of pocket. What's going to happen to them?"
NOT GOING ANYWHERE
The Aleka's goodbye wasn't forever, though.
Kritziotis said the restaurant would reopen as soon as possible.
"As long as the community helps us, the bank helps us and the government helps us — we'll be OK," the owner said. "Aleka's isn't going anywhere; none of these restaurants are going anywhere.
As long as we persevere, we'll make it through."
— Staff Writer Cara Chapman contributed to this report.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.