PLATTSBURGH — A recent survey revealed an uneasiness in the local restaurant community as the region heads towards its cooler months.
"It's definitely scary," Laura Cochran, part-owner of the Twisted Carrot, told the Press-Republican. "We do worry we might have to cut back our staff — so that sucks.
"That might mean that we have to change our hours, too, because us three owners are already here nonstop; we can't overwork ourselves either."
PANDEMIC IMPACT
The state placed initial restrictions on its restaurant industry in mid-March due to concerns of the novel coronavirus.
New York state's food stops were at first banned from serving food on-premise and were limited to takeout only options.
Regulations have since shifted, now allowing outdoor dining and up to 50 percent capacity indoors.
Both options were subject to other guidelines, like requiring employees to wear masks and situating tables at least six feet apart.
CHAMBER SURVEY
The North Country Chamber of Commerce, which serves more than 3,200 members regionally, recently launched its restaurant survey to uncover any concerns of area eateries.
Chamber President and CEO Garry Douglas said the questionnaire was emailed to restaurants in the greater Plattsburgh area and to others in the region through its partner chambers.
"It was also distributed in the Daily Dose e-newsletter and posted on social media," he added. "We had approximately a 15 percent response rate, which is very good for such blind emailed surveys."
Respondents did not identify themselves.
INDOOR DINING WOES
Results showed 74 percent of respondents had started or expanded outdoor dining.
In a chamber release, Douglas said those opportunities helped many eateries throughout the summer, but thought this would fade with the coming cold weather.
"And the reality is that, even with the relief valve of outdoor seating to supplement the 50 percent restriction on inside seating, 56 percent indicate they have been hanging on, but are not profitable," he says.
"When the outdoor business disappears, they face devastation with a 50 percent seating limit."
Per survey results, 29 percent of the restaurants believed business would remain viable with the current allowable indoor dining, while 22 percent believed they needed 75 percent indoor capacity to survive and another 48 percent believing full indoor capacity was necessary.
MIGHT STEER AWAY
Cochran said the Twisted Carrot, a food stop on Margaret Street in downtown City of Plattsburgh, hadn't expanded its outdoor dining this year.
The small restaurant, which typically had five open-air tables, only had four this year due to statewide social distancing guidelines.
"It was super weird at first and we were definitely scared," she said of handling pandemic guidelines, "but it's kind of just normal now."
The part-owner did have concerns with losing those outdoor tables due to colder weather.
"We are so small," she said. "It does worry us that people might get deterred from coming here if they don't think they'll be able to get a table; it will be cold outside, so they might not want to wait."
TAKING IT IN STRIDE
If customers continue to show up, or utilize the restaurant's takeout option, Cochran thought the Twisted Carrot would be able to persevere.
"It's doable," she said.
Issues might arise with the potential staffing changes or reduced, she added.
The eatery, which was closed Mondays and Tuesdays, had already shortened its hours, closing at 8 p.m. rather than 9 p.m. on Wednesday through Sunday.
"Everything has been OK so far," Cochran said. "We're trying not to freak out."
UTILIZING FUNDS
While the Twisted Carrot hadn't taken advantage of federal programs, like the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, the chamber's survey found that 64 percent had.
Another 32 percent used a loan program offered by the Small Business Administration and some 38 percent utilized other forms of borrowing.
If offered again, Cochran said her restaurant would be interested in applying in order to keep things going strong.
"Federal programs such as PPP definitely have helped a great many North Country businesses survive through the summer," Douglas says in the release.
"Especially restaurants and other hospitality businesses. But with the summer and outdoor service fading, and with capacity limitations remaining in place indoors, it is essential that congress and the president enact a second round of PPP as soon as possible."
According to the chamber survey, 64 percent of area restaurants identified a second round of PPP as "extremely important" to their continuation. Another 16 percent said it was moderately important.
LOCAL SUPPORT
In addition to more government monies, Douglas said local support of regional restaurants was also important.
Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman had agreed, calling the survey's statistics a "sobering reminder" of the continued impacts of COVID-19.
"I would call on all levels of government — federal, state, and local — to continue to do all that we can with creativity and a solution-focus in mind to help them rally through these times," he said.
"In particular though, I think it's incumbent upon all of us in our communities to continue to support local businesses. If you're not comfortable eating in a dining facility right now, then take advantage of the many restaurants that are doing remarkable things with their takeout options."
NEW MARKETING CAMPAIGN
Under restaurant guidance, the chamber said it was developing a renewed "Support Local" campaign and new tools to support and promote North Country restaurants, including a dedicated website and social media program.
More information on those materials was expected in coming weeks.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.