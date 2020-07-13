PLATTSBURGH — A Clinton County Nursing Home resident has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Clinton County Health Department notified the facility of the results Sunday, according to a press release. All residents, family members and staff were notified.
Nursing Home Administrator Wendie Bishop confirmed it was the building's first positive case.
The nursing home could not share more specific information about the resident in order to protect his or her privacy.
TESTED AT APPOINTMENT
The individual, who is asymptomatic, was tested Wednesday at a local doctor's office before an out-patient procedure.
Bishop said it was not yet known how he or she had contracted the virus since no visitors have been allowed at the nursing home since March 12.
"The only time the resident has left the nursing home was for the physician’s appointment," she added.
That person will be re-tested to verify the result, the release said. Contact tracing led to other residents being placed on isolation.
"We are hopeful to have test results within the next 72 hours and we plan on having a third test processed," Bishop said.
Clinton County Director of Health Care Services Erin Streiff has told the Press-Republican that criteria to be removed from isolation include two subsequent negative tests.
PRECAUTIONS INITIATED
The nursing home immediately initiated its COVID-19 infection control protocol, which included isolation of the resident and initiation of contact and droplet precautions.
"Contact precautions require staff to wear a gown and gloves for all interactions that may involve contact with the resident or the resident’s environment," Bishop explained.
"Donning personal protective equipment (PPE) upon room entry and properly discarding before exiting the patient room is done to contain pathogens.
"Droplet precautions require putting a mask on a resident if they are able to tolerate it and ensuring (a) care provider's eye, nose and mouth are fully covered before room entry and proper removal of face protection before exiting the room."
SCREENING, TESTING
The nursing home is working with CCHD and the state Department of Health's Division of Health Care Epidemiology to ensure they are following the recommended guidelines.
When the nursing home stopped allowing visitation March 12, they began screening all employees prior to their contact with any resident, Bishop said.
That includes taking temperatures and asking questions about their health, travel and potential exposure to COVID-19 cases.
"In addition, we continue to require employees to wear face masks while in the facility and to stay home if they are feeling sick," Bishop said.
"We also screen residents daily for symptoms. We encourage frequent handwashing and proper cough/respiratory etiquette. We also test employees for COVID-19 according to the current requirements."
VISITATION CRITERIA
Last week, the state DOH issued guidelines under which nursing homes could reopen for limited visitation.
The criteria included that, per a U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services-set threshold, facilities must be without COVID-19 for at least 28 days before allowing visitors.
Bishop said Clinton County Nursing Home had been working on the process for reopening, noting that it has been a difficult time for residents and their families.
"I think our staff are just as anxious to see the resident’s families as the residents are. Unfortunately, since this is a new onset of COVID-19, we will not be eligible to reopen before 28 days of the date of the positive test."
Bishop thanked the nursing home employees for their compassion, hard work and dedication, saying she felt truly blessed to be working with them.
"I also would like to thank the residents and their families for their continued patience and understanding as we work our way through these most troubling times," she continued.
"I understand the struggles of not being able to be with the ones you love. Please know that we are trying our best to protect our residents and give them the quality care that they deserve."
