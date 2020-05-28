Stefanik co-sponsors RASPP Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) announced Tuesday that she was co-leading the Responsibility and Accountability in Pandemic/Biodefense Planning (RASPP) Act.
The legislation would direct the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services "to clarify the national biodefense strategy and implementation plan" included in the fiscal year 2017 National Defense Authorization Act, according to a press release.
The Government Accountability Office had released a report in February outlining several challenges and issues that could limit the long-term implementation of the strategy.
“The COVID-19 crisis has illuminated the need for a comprehensive and clear biodefense strategy so that our nation is better prepared for future public health threats,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“This bipartisan bill directs the Secretary of HHS to clarify our national prevention strategy for public health issues like COVID-19 and other biodefense threats.
"Congress must prioritize a whole of government approach to ensure our nation not only has prevention plans, but that there are implementation strategies for these plans in place. I will continue to advocate for a national strategy to fight COVID-19 and other public health threats and to equip our health care workers on the front lines.”
