Gillibrand announces education funding legislation
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recently announced the Emergency Educational Connections Act of 2020, legislation that would invest $4 billion in educational funding in the next COVID-19 relief package.
The bill aims to ensure all K-12 students have access to technology and broadband in order to continue their education during the COVID-19 outbreak, a press release said.
"The coronavirus pandemic has forced students to continue their education from home, yet millions across the country lack reliable internet access and are unable to complete their homework," Gillibrand said in a statement.
"Far too often these are the students already at risk of falling behind. We must fight to close the pervasive digital gap in our country so that every student — no matter their socioeconomic status or zip code — can receive a quality education."
Senate passes bill co-sponsored by Stefanik
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Senate recently passed the Never Again Education Act, which would provide teachers nationwide with resources and training to teach students the important lessons of the Holocaust.
North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) was an original co-sponsor of the bill, which passed the House in January.
“This critical, bipartisan legislation is a proactive measure to educate and provide states and schools with the resources necessary to incorporate Holocaust education into their classrooms, ensuring that all students understand the evils of the Holocaust and its impact,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“I was honored to co-lead this bill through its passage in the House, and I applaud the Senate for passing it to reaffirm Congress’ commitment to Holocaust survivors across our country.
I am looking forward to the president signing this legislation into law.”
Jones hears feedback from small businesses
PLATTSBURGH — As a member of the State Assembly's Small Business and Agriculture committees, Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Plattsburgh) tuned in to a recent online public hearing held by the Assembly and Senate to solicit feedback from small businesses on the effectiveness of federal legislation that allowed them to take out loans to maintain payroll and make up for other losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I was able to listen to stakeholders share their experiences with federal programs created by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, and whether the federal assistance provided was adequate and accessible," Jones said in a statement.
Himself a former dairy farmer, Jones said he understood the uncertainty and frustration small business owners and farmers are feeling.
"I am hopeful that the testimony provided will help my colleagues and me assess how to help small-business owners and farmers weather this pandemic.
I will certainly continue to advocate for North Country farms and businesses as we continue to formulate solutions to help them begin to reopen.”
Stefanik cosponsors bill to protect those with Alzheimer's
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Monday, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) announced that she was cosponsoring the Promoting Alzheimer’s Awareness to Prevent Elder Abuse Act.
This legislation would protect those living with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia by directing the U.S. Department of Justice to "develop a slate of best practices law enforcement, firefighters, emergency personnel and medical professionals who encounter and care for those living with" these conditions, according to a press release.
This will allow such professionals to effectively interact with these people when they experience a health crisis, have been targeted by fraud or need general care.
"Those with Alzheimer’s or dementia have a much more difficult time communicating crimes committed against them to law enforcement, and this legislation will ensure EMS personnel have the necessary tools and resources to help this vulnerable population," Stefanik said in a statement.
