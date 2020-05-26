Stefanik introduces bill to provide state and local funding
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Monday, North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) announced plans to introduce the State and Municipal Assistance for Recovery and Transition (SMART) Fund.
The legislation would provide $500 billion in emergency funding to states, counties and communities nationwide, prioritizing assistance to areas with the greatest need, according to a press release.
"After a $16 billion set-aside for Native American tribal governments, the remaining funding would be allocated to states through three equally divided tranches based on population size, (COVID-19) infection rates and revenue losses," the release said.
The bill would eliminate the current 500,000 resident population threshold.
"The SMART Fund will provide direct, flexible assistance to our local governments and municipalities to help them get back on their feet," Stefanik said in a statement.
"I will continue to work with my colleagues in a bipartisan fashion in order to ensure that our communities continue to receive critical support throughout this crisis and beyond.”
Stefanik cosponsors resolution recognizing Navy servicemember efforts
SARATOGA — On Friday, North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) announced that she is an original cosponsor of a resolution to commend the efforts and honor the work of the men and women of the U.S.N.S. Comfort, the U.S.N.S. Mercy and the U.S. Navy in the response to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in New York and Los Angeles.
The two ships were deployed to support hospitals that were close to capacity in those cities.
The resolution additionally expresses condolences to those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 and commends health care workers and first responders who have cared for those infected, a press release said.
“The United States Navy heeded the call to action to protect and serve our country amid the COVID-19 crisis and those who have worked on the front lines deserve our utmost recognition and respect,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“I am proud to be an original cosponsor of this resolution to honor those who have been deployed to care for our communities and protect them, especially those who were called to service here in New York State, the epicenter of the pandemic.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.