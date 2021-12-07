PLATTSBURGH — Monthly summaries released by the Clinton County Health Department show the total number of new COVID-19 cases increased by 15% from October to November.
"I would say it is probably a combination of things that are making numbers rise," CCHD Principal Public Health Educator Molly Flynn said.
DELTA, WEATHER
Flynn first pointed to how delta is the dominant variant.
"We know it is more contagious than other strains so we are seeing it spread among close contacts more easily than in the past," she said.
Secondly, due to the weather, residents have retreated back indoors, where spread is more likely.
And third, people are not as strict with prevention methods as in the past, Flynn said.
"Masks aren’t required in many indoor spaces, we are starting to attend more events and be around more people."
CCHD expects case numbers to rise in the coming months, as they did last year.
"We saw our highest numbers after the holiday season," Flynn said.
OTHER STATS CONSISTENT
The other statistics CCHD keeps track of remained fairly consistent over September, October and November.
During each of the three months, cases among K-12 students, faculty and staff made up around a quarter of all cases reported.
Flynn said it's certainly the hope that, since children ages 5 to 11 can now get the COVID vaccine, that percentage will go down.
"We will also see less kids getting quarantined for school exposures, meaning less disruptions in learning for them."
About two-thirds of cases reported each month were among unvaccinated people, and small percentages of breakthrough cases — where someone who is fully vaccinated tests positive — ended up in the hospital: 2% in September, 4% in October and 5% in November.
CCHD's summaries did not contain information on whether these people had received booster shots.
TUESDAY UPDATE
CCHD posted 51 new COVID cases Tuesday as well as two new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities among county residents since the pandemic started to 52.
The agency reported an active total of 303, with an additional 482 people in precautionary quarantine.
Franklin County Public Health said 65 new cases were detected, bringing the total to 300 cases.
A total of 844 Franklin County residents were in either isolation or quarantine Tuesday.
Essex County Health Department only posts case updates on Mondays and Thursdays. The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe did not send a new case update Tuesday.
