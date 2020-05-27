PLATTSBURGH — The Common Council OK'd a resolution last week that put restrictions on staff overtime.
VIRUS-INDUCED DEFICIT
The City of Plattsburgh has said the ongoing health crisis could put the municipality face to face with a $3-plus million budget deficit.
In recent weeks, city officials have said that number could be on the rise.
To account for the shortfall, the City of Plattsburgh meant to cut expenses by $3 million and, by early May, announced it was halfway there.
At that point, the city had created workforce reductions, impacting more than 60 positions.
OVERTIME EXPENSES
Before the crisis, several councilors pointed to overtime costs as large city expenses and, at the pandemic's start, City Mayor Colin Read directed department heads to limit the extra hours as much as possible.
The resolution, approved last Thursday, took that a step further, cutting any department's unspent 2020 overtime hours, as of May 28, by 85 percent.
"It is further resolved that the mayor is directed to report to the Common Council for every instance where overtime is used and approved in a weekly report," the resolution adds, stating that a description of the circumstances was required.
At that point, and at the council's discretion, overtime funds could be audited and authorized.
'A CLEAR PICTURE'
City Councilor Ira Barbell (D-Ward 1) said the resolution, while still allowing overtime where necessary, hoped to bring some clarity about its uses.
"If a water main breaks in the middle of the night — there are certain emergencies that are obvious that they have to be handled with overtime," Barbell said.
With that in mind, he felt it would give councilors, "a clear picture of where overtime is being used in what department, and the types of things that are causing overtime to occur," he said.
That could lead to some alternative ways of staffing or dealing with the overtime "issue" that, Barbell said, was "driving the budget."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.