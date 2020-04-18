ALTONA — Even when business returns to normal, Brannoin Sample expects the Rainbow Wedding and Banquet Hall in Altona to have a slow restart.
"Are people going to feel comfortable enough to gather in large groups? That's what our business is — people gathering in large groups."
WEDDING CANCELLATIONS
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the public have been ordered, at the local, state and federal levels, to avoid unessential gatherings.
Even outside of those mandates, promotions from various organizations have worked to spread the advice, "Stay home, save lives."
Among the impacts of the novel coronavirus has been the cancelling of large events, like weddings.
Within the last few weeks, Sample said engaged couples were calling the Rainbow Wedding and Banquet Hall, which he oversees with father Peck, to make new plans.
"Some weddings for this spring have been moved to the fall and some have been moved to the summer of 2021," he said. "At least four weddings have been just straight up cancelled."
'TO SAVE MONEY'
But, to Sample's knowledge, couples weren't cancelling their big days over cold feet.
"Some were because a lot of their family would need to travel and they didn't know when that would stop being a challenge," he said.
"Some couples just wanted to be married so they went to court to get their certificates and are planning to do a larger reception in the future. Others, with the level of uncertainty that exists, just wanted to save money."
JUNIOR PROMS
Weddings weren't the only events feeling COVID-19 effects, Sample said the region's high school proms were, too.
The Rainbow Wedding and Banquet Hall had planned to host five North County proms this spring, including those of AuSable Valley, Beekmantown, Chateauguay, Northeastern Clinton and Northern Adirondack.
As of this week, all had been rescheduled, with the exception of Northern Adirondack, which, Sample had thought, was to happen in the coming days.
"They've all been pushed back to late summer, early fall," he said.
CREAMERY & GRILL
With the pandemic causing a big hit to business, the Barn Owl Creamery & Grill has helped Sample keep a handful of full-time employees on payroll.
That takeout eatery, located at the Brookside Barn alongside other Rainbow Wedding and Banquet Hall venues at Woods Falls Road in Altona, was serving up ice cream, sandwiches and other summertime foods.
ICE CREAM CAKE
Sample said the Barn Owl's ice cream cake, which was started on his wife's birthday on April 8, had been a big hit.
"I didn't have a chance to go out and buy anything to make her a cake with," he said. "When I told my wife that, she said, 'No. I don't want you going to the stores anyway.'"
After layering oreo crust, Reese's Pieces with Heath Bar toffee and vanilla ice cream, plus topping it off with hot fudge, whipped cream, nuts and a cherry, Sample said the finished product was good enough to put on the menu.
The Barn Owl started selling the cakes as a whole or by the slice and customers could customize an order, as well.
"It's really, really good," Sample said.
'HARD TO SWALLOW'
Looking down the line, Sample said the business planned to take advantage of federal initiatives, like the Paycheck Protection Program.
"For so many years we've tried to offer a community service," he said. "This pandemic, not that we blame the government, because of course we want people to be safe, but it has essentially taken our business away.
That has been really hard to swallow."
