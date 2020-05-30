PLATTSBURGH — Neil Fesette says his real estate brokerage was ready for the state's presumed launch of Phase 2 before Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo pressed pause on the chapter late Thursday evening.
"We've been prepping all week to get ourselves geared up," the broker said Friday morning. "We had appointments ready to go out and meet with people either today or over the weekend; we've canceled them.
"The governor's decision was unbelievable. Just, wow."
SECOND REVERSAL
By midday Friday, however, the governor had changed his tune, clearing the North Country and other state regions for the phase after all.
Fesette, owner of and broker at Fesette Realty on the U.S. Oval in the City of Plattsburgh, was grateful for the second reversal.
"I'm pleased to hear the news," he said later in the day. "We look forward to delivering our real estate services to the community in a safe manner."
ESSENTIAL SERVICE
The statewide real estate brokerage business was at first deemed unessential under Cuomo's initial PAUSE order back in March.
Soon after, the industry was marked essential, but the status came with service changes, like "showing" properties virtually.
"That poses a big problem with actually making sales," Fesette told The Press-Republican. "Typically, people want to get into these properties and touch them and feel them and get a feel for the space.
"We really haven't had a ton of success with that process."
All in all, Fesette said the Clinton County market was down 17 percent year to date as of Friday.
SAFETY PLANS
Phase Two of the statewide reopening plan New York Forward was to clear industries, like the real estate business, to reopen under more normal circumstances, while still implementing COVID-19 safety plans.
On Friday, New York State issued guidance to the real estate industry, detailing regulations that should be in place.
Fesette said his brokerage had a plan sketched out that fit the mold; it included wearing masks, keeping distance and disinfecting.
"It's consistent with what other businesses are doing and all of the stuff that we've been reading about to keep ourselves safe," he said.
"I'm confident that the plan we have is adequate to protect our employees, our clients and all of our vendors."
'PEOPLE NEED US'
Fesette was anxious to get back to business, putting new properties on the market and showing them off.
And, he thought, there were most likely buyers and sellers ready to get going.
"The hope is that there will be some pent-up demand and that we'll be able to do some volume and reduce the market decline," he said.
"I'm really confident that the real estate brokerage management can work very, very safely and can deliver our services in a way that is safe.
"People need what we provide."
