Ready to bowl: NYS OK's bowling alleys for reopening

PLATTSBURGH — Statewide bowling alleys finally hit their lucky strike.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Friday that the facilities could reopen as soon as Monday, Aug. 17.
"We're excited," John Munson, owner of North Bowl Lanes, told the Press-Republican. "We're very excited."
The governor indicated an announcement on gym reopening protocols would come that Monday, as well.
EXTENDED CLOSURE
Bowling alleys were shutdown across New York in mid-March due to concerns of the novel coronavirus.
The industry was expected to reopen under Phase 4 of the state's reopening plan New York Forward.
The North Country hit that benchmark in late June, but indoor recreation and cultural activities had been excluded, including businesses like fitness centers, move theaters, museums and ice rinks.
Up until Friday, Aug. 14, there had been no news on those restart dates.
HALF CAPACITY
While the alleys could soon rent lanes to bowlers again, their facilities, like restaurants, were limited to 50 percent capacity, as well as other restrictions.
Face masks would be worn, every other lane would remain closed and bowlers would need to stay at their lanes, a release from the North Country Chamber of Commerce says.
"In addition, alleys will be allowed to serve food and alcohol," it continues, "but staff must deliver orders to bowlers at their lanes."
Exact guidelines were expected to appear on the New York Forward website in coming days. Officials would then need to complete a safety plan.
STRIKE A BALANCE
Munson said the 50 percent occupancy rule, mixed with upped cleaning protocols, would bring some challenges to his business.
"All of these restrictions and guidelines are worrisome as far as payroll," Munson said, adding that the alley had about 30 employees. "You don't want to have to hire five extra people every day when you're only using every other lane.
"There is going to be some maneuvering to try to get the balance of being profitable and yet making it a safe environment for everybody."
Other challenges could be traditional group events, like birthday parties and school outings, he said.
'MAKE IT WORK'
Scott McLaughlin, owner of Lucky Strike Lanes in Malone, welcomed the Friday announcement, as well, noting the business' more than 150 days of closure.
"That's a long time for anyone to be closed," he said. "I'm happy."
As far as the various guidelines, McLaughlin said, "it's a start. I can make it work for right now."
LEAGUE BOWLING
Both alleys said they were prepping for their fall leagues, should state guidelines allow.
Munson said the 20 or so leagues at North Bowl Lanes made up 50 percent of its business.
Lucky Strike Lanes also relied on them and McLaughlin hopes to get those bowlers in for practice as soon as Monday, Aug. 24.
Leagues were hoped to start after Labor Day.
TAKE A WEEK
While the governor said alleys could reopen Monday, both businesses planned to take at least one week to get regulations set.
McLaughlin hoped to open his Malone bowling alley for public recreation in early September, while Munson was pushing for the end of August.
"We're prepared and we're ready to open," Munson said. "We just want to take a week to make sure that we have all of our ducks in a row."
'MORE TO BE DONE'
Some local officials welcomed the Friday news for bowling alleys, but felt others industries were still being left in the dark.
"We have been advocating for safety guidelines for all businesses to safely reopen," Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said. "I am happy to see bowling alleys finally receive their much-awaited guidance and get the green light.
"Yet there are still a number of businesses we need guidance for, like gyms and move theaters.”
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) had similar reservations.
"While this is welcomed news for the North Country, I remain hopeful that the guidelines issued will allow the majority of these businesses to safely reopen, as they have waited so long to do so," Jones says in a statement.
"These re-openings would not be possible without the hard work of my constituents who have kept the infection rate low and have proved that other businesses could be reopened safely," it continues. "While I am pleased with this announcement, there is still more work that needs to be done and I will continue to advocate for remaining industries to reopen safely.”
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
