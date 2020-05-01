PLATTSBURGH — The state stay-at-home order brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak is causing stress for everyone, but victims of domestic abuse are facing a particularly scary situation.
“We’re definitely seeing increased calls to our hotline and increased interest in our safe dwellings in Clinton and Franklin counties,” said Amber Brown-Rose, program director of Behavioral Health Services North’s STOP Domestic Violence Services.
INCREASED CALLS
The service, based in Plattsburgh with satellite offices in Malone, Tupper Lake and Westport, specializes in helping victims of domestic violence, and, according to Brown-Rose, the service’s 24-hour hotline has seen 100 more calls this April compared to last year.
Those increased numbers coincide with increases that local law enforcement have seen.
From March 17 to April 17, Plattsburgh City Police have seen a 50 percent increase in domestic violence calls this year, Chief Levi Ritter said, responding to 39 incidents compared to last year’s 26.
Similarly, New York State Police’s Troop B, made up of Clinton, Essex, Franklin, St. Lawrence and part of Hamilton counties, has seen reports of domestic disputes from March 1 to April 29 increase from 294 cases last year to 317 this year, State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said.
EMAIL HELP
Those statistics on their own are a fairly big increase, Brown-Rose said, but there are worries that the social distancing practices that have come along with COVID-19 are going to lead to underreporting.
“I don’t think that any of us are really going to see how big of an issue this is until the lockdown is lifted,” Brown-Rose said. “Most victims, because they’re locked down with their abuser, are not going to be able to call.”
To counter this, STOP Domestic Violence is also taking email requests for assistance at stopdv@bhsn.org.
Further information on the services that STOP provides can be found at its website at bhsn.org/stop/
And anyone that is confused or looking for options, Brown-Rose said, should not hesitate to contact the service’s hotline at 518-563-6904.
“If you call our hotline, it doesn’t mean you have to give us your whole life story,” Brown-Rose said. “It’s completely anonymous until you request further services.”
