PLATTSBURGH — For Olive Ridley’s regulars, Thursday night means karaoke night.
But following state mandates at the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak that would limit restaurants and bars to takeout only, the bar decided to temporarily close its doors on March 16, until April 15 at the earliest.
“My goal was to keep (karaoke) up and running as long as we could, said Sarah Cohen, known as “DJ Coco,” who emcees the bar’s karaoke nights along with Keihin Bouchard. “When they contacted me saying they were going to be closing, of course there was some sense of sadness there.”
MEANS SOMETHING SPECIAL
But a group of karaoke regulars led by Keith “McBeardie” Pidgeon decided to not let social distancing get in the way of their Thursday night tradition.
“Karaoke means something in Plattsburgh that I don’t think it means other places,” Pidgeon said. “Nine o’clock on Thursday, I could feel the community being like, ‘What are we doing tonight?’”
Before Thursday rolled around on March 19, Pidgeon remembered the social media app “Smule,” an app that lets users post videos of themselves singing, or host duets with other users’ through the paid version of the app.
A SENSE OF NORMALCY
While the friends would rather be lining up behind Cohen to hand her post-its with their song selections than queuing up in the Smule comment section of their posts, they’ve been happy to have some form of their favorite night out while cooped up at home.
“We don’t have to see each other and sing every week to maintain our friendships, but it’s definitely the highlight of the week for most of us,” said Kristine Roberts, a karaoke regular since 2014. “Figuring out a way to connect safely until we can all get together again was great for maintaining a sense of normalcy.”
KARAOKE-SHAPED HOLE
The group has now been holding the virtual karaoke sessions for two weeks in a row, but plan to continue the practice for as long as social distancing is still the norm.
“I’m not at all surprised that McB devised an alternate plan to keep us connected; it is his way,” Gina Lindsey said. “He’ll never admit it, but he has a huge heart, he’s a clever problem-solver and rather tech savvy to boot. Using the Smule app is not the same as singing together in person, of course, but it does help fill the karaoke-shaped hole in my soul during this difficult time of social distancing.”
Pidgeon, a self-proclaimed introvert, said he was particularly happy to see Lindsey’s raised spirits after the first week of “quaraoke,” knowing how much of an extrovert she is.
“Seeing her have to acclimate to my kind of life has been sad,” Pidgeon said. “We sang “If I Had a Million Dollars,” and I had a smile so big I almost cried.”
TRULY CALMING
For long-time patron, and former karaoke night DJ, Jon Berry, the chance to continue a routine that has shaped his life, even in a virtual form, was a welcome one.
“I was so excited when I heard that McB was doing this; I must have sang 10 songs Thursday night,” Berry said. “It has been the only truly calming thing I have had in the past couple of weeks.”
Berry, who ran karaoke nights at the bar for nine years before recently retiring from the gig and handing it off to Cohen, even met and proposed to his wife, Dana, during karaoke nights at Olive Ridley’s.
“Every Thursday for 10 years now I have known that, if nowhere else in this world, I had friends and family at Olive Ridley’s,” Berry said.
FACEBOOK PAGE
For any other regular Ridley’s clientele looking to get in on the social serenading, find info on what the process is like at the Facebook event page “Quaraoke Week 2” that Pidgeon set up for last night’s event.
For those who can’t afford the paid version of the Smule app, don’t worry; organizers are compiling a list of participants with paid subscriptions who will be posting videos that others can perform duets to.
HUGE PARTY SOMEDAY
Going forward, Cohen said she plans on sharing info for future “Quaraoke Nights” on the “DJ CoCo Entertainment” Facebook page.
And she wants her regulars to get ready for a crazy night whenever Olive Ridley’s opens back up.
“Karaoke is the place that so many people go to celebrate all different types of occasions,” Cohen said. “It only makes sense that we have a huge party to celebrate the end of social distancing/isolation by coming together and just singing the crap out of our favorite songs with our favorite people.”
