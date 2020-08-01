Push for federal aid

PLATTSBURGH — U.S. Sen Kirsten Gillibrand says that without federal aid in the wake of the coronavirus, local governments will see devastating fiscal stress.
In a visit to Plattsburgh Friday afternoon, the Democratic senator said she will continue to push for a fair aid package that will help areas like the North Country.
"The Senate should have addressed this in May when the House passed the HEROES COVID Relief package," Gillibrand said at a news conference outside the Clinton County Government Center flanked by officials from both parties.
"That bill included $1 trillion for state and local governments, but Sen. (Mitch) McConnell (Republican majority leader) refused to bring this legislation to the floor."
Governors across the country have since been pleading for help, stressing the need for aid at all levels, Gillibrand said.
"Yet, when Mitch McConnell released his latest relief package, aid for state and local governments was nowhere to be seen," Gillibrand said.
"This should not be a partisan or controversial issue. No state or town has been untouched by this pandemic or the economic crisis that it created."
The impact of COVID-19 has been significant on many local governments who have been forced to layoff or furlough workers and cut back or eliminate services.
Gillibrand said aid is needed to go directly to local governments, not through states, in order to prevent more damage. She and fellow Democratic Sen. Charles Schumer included a provision in their relief package proposal to deliver funding directly to municipalities.
"We wrote it specifically with places like the North Country in mind who might not have gotten resources in the last few COVID packges because they weren't big enough cities," she said.
"This is written so that rural smaller cities, smaller towns, smaller counties, can actually get some of the resources."
Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) said all towns in the county will need assistance to offset the impact of COVID-19.
"We need it (help) and we need now," Henry said.
"Or we will have no choice but to reduce or eliminate essential services without direct aid. It is time for the federal government to act and send direct, flexible aid to the counties."
Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Shaun Gillilland (R-Willsboro) agreed with Henry.
"In Essex County we have a tax levy of $21 million. Not much, but we are only at 38,000 people. Right now we're predicted to be down $7 million, so without any aid and without cutting services, you are talking about a 30 percent, at least, rise in taxes," he said.
Stephen Acquario, executive director of the New York Association of Counties, said North Country counties, especially Clinton County, have been hit hard by the restricted travel across the border with Canada during the pandemic.
"This area was experiencing a very strong economic growth period leading up to this pandemic," Acquario said.
"Counties are not going to be able to retrieve that economic activity that's been lost."
State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said local governments cannot afford to lose essential workers, and that is what will happen without federal aid.
"We desperately need this federal money. It is going to affect every facet of our lives," Jones said.
"We need this money. We need these resources. We are not asking for a boatload of money from pre-COVID days... this is going to affect everyone's lives in the North Country and throughout New York state and throughout the United States."
Gillibrand said she was hopeful that some kind of deal can be reached soon.
"There's no way that all these senators didn't hear from all their governors, and their mayors, and their county executives when they were home for two weeks over the Fourth of July recess," she said.
"We know every state has been hit hard, and in particular we've seen massive resurgence in a lot of red states. So, hopefully, they are hearing from their leaders and this can be non-partisan and this can be a bipartisan effort."
