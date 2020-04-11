PLATTSBURGH — Campers in the Empire State looking to get an early start on their outdoor hobby will have to wait, for now.
Following the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, the New York State Department of Parks, Recreation and Historical Preservation closed all public campgrounds, cabins, cottages and pavilions and shelters to visitation through April 30.
All visitors with reservations will be issued a full refund, the department’s website said.
The state also suspended all new camping, cabin and cottage and pavilion and shelter reservations for the 2020 season until further notice.
Reservations already made for the season beginning May 1 will be honored if the facility it was made for is determined safe to open,
Visitors who wish to cancel an existing reservation may do so and receive a full refund.
PRIVATE CAMPING
At the Blue Haven Campground in Ellenburg, owner John Momot says that, for the most part, preparation for the season hasn’t changed much, aside from doing administrative work remotely.
“We’ve been doing as much as we can remotely,” Momot said. “Actual campground prep, like raking and what not, hasn’t changed much because we normally wouldn’t have started that until next week anyway.”
Momot said that Blue Haven is planning to open on May, 1, around when they would have opened normally anyway.
He said that added precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be put in place once the campground opens, but that it’s too early to tell what those might be.
“What we’re trying to do is be patient, and get a little closer to opening, to find out what needs to be done at that point,” Momot said. “Right now, everything changes so rapidly, so it’s difficult to elaborate.”
But he was optimistic that the May 1 date won’t get pushed back, largely due to the safer nature of outdoor activities like camping.
“Anything to do with outdoor recreation will likely have a higher level of acceptability to the health agencies and the CDC, just because social distancing is kind of in its nature,” Momot said.
