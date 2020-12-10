Public health readies for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

MALONE — Health care workers will be among the first to receive COVID-19 vaccines, Franklin County Public Health Services says.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration may approve emergency use authorization of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine Thursday, with New York State possibly receiving 170,000 doses as soon as this weekend. He estimated 3,700 would be allocated to the North Country.
"Public health leaders are planning and working to be ready to deliver these vaccines as soon as they arrive," FCPHS said in a press release addressing frequently-asked vaccine-related questions.
Franklin County is anticipating a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines designated for health care providers to arrive this month, FCPHS continued.
"Availability of the vaccines will likely increase in the weeks and months to follow."
THREE CANDIDATES
In addition to Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca are also currently awaiting FDA approval of their vaccines.
"After that, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will discuss who will get the vaccine first," FCPHS said.
All three require two doses, and work in one of two ways.
The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna candidates utilize messenger RNA (ribonucleic acid) technology.
"Both vaccines use a strip of genetic material to instruct cells to build the spike protein on the surface of the coronavirus which teaches the immune system to recognize the real coronavirus," FCPHS said.
AstraZeneca's vaccine "uses a harmless adenovirus from a chimpanzee, which has been engineered in the lab to include genes from SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
"When the genetically modified adenovirus is injected into human cells, they make coronavirus proteins that prime the immune system to respond to future infections with SARS-CoV-2."
SAFETY MEASURES
Residents are advised to abide by COVID-19 safety measures until a vaccine arrives. Those include mask-wearing, social distancing, frequent handwashing and disinfecting frequently-touched surfaces, FCPHS said.
"During the colder months, limiting indoor socializing with people from other households is important," the agency added.
"Gather outside, in groups of 10 or less, whenever possible or make use of virtual meeting platforms to visit with friends and non-household family members as safely as possible."
