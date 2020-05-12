PLATTSBURGH — U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Monday that fixes in the House of Representatives' proposed COVID-19 legislation would make local news outlets eligible for forgivable loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program.
Currently, outlets that are one of many locations of a business, are owned by a parent company or investor, or are part of a franchise are not considered small businesses, and are thus ineligible, according to a press release from Schumer's office.
Under the proposal, local newspapers, radio and television stations could apply for the funds.
“Each day, upstate New York’s local newspapers, television and radio stations give millions of New Yorkers up-to-date information on the pandemic; it’s local impact; and what they need to know to get through and begin to rebuild," Schumer said in a statement.
Those include reports on public health information and community-specific closures, he continued.
"I fought hard to get these fixes to this legislation because just like any other small business in New York, access to this federal funding could be a vital lifeline for local news outlets that are losing major advertising revenue and suffering huge financial losses," he said.
"I will fight to make sure it stays in when it comes over to the Senate because New York’s local media needs and deserves all the help we can offer — and they need it now.”
North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) said local news outlets "are critical to ensuring our communities remain informed, especially during a public health crisis."
"Our media outlets across the 21st District have continued to diligently conduct their important work while also experiencing significant financial challenges," she continued.
"I support local news outlets’ — large or small — eligibility to qualify for PPP funds. I’ll continue to work with my bipartisan colleagues in Congress to find ways to ensure struggling North Country local news outlets are able to keep serving our communities."
The legislation proposes that local news outlets be treated as independent, non-affiliated entities for the purposes of determining PPP eligibility, the press release said.
Additionally, the SBA affiliation rules would be waived, so long as these newspapers, radio and television stations meet the SBA size standards for a small business.
"A PPP loan received by a local newspaper, radio or television station must be used to support the provision of local news, information, content or emergency information by that outlet," the press release said.
The outlets have to be able to demonstrate the necessity of the loan, and the U.S. Treasury Department and SBA are required to report to Congress on any loans made to local media.
