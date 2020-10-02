PLATTSBURGH — With the news that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 reasserted itself into the presidential race with a vengeance, according to Dr. Harvey Schantz.
"The COVID-19 pandemic is a grim 2020 reality that has already greatly changed the presidential election by limiting the personal campaigning of the presidential candidates and their ground games, injecting a completely new political issue into the presidential race and leading to a downturn of the economy," said the SUNY Plattsburgh professor, whose expertise includes U.S. politics and the presidency.
WALTER REED
Just before 1 a.m. Friday, the president — who has largely downplayed the threat of the coronavirus and rarely been seen wearing a mask or face covering, flouting recommended public health guidelines — announced via Twitter that he and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19.
"We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of at least 205,000 Americans, and infected nearly seven million.
Friday evening, the president boarded his Marine One helicopter for a flight to Walter Reed National Military Center where, the White House said, he will spend "a few days" working from the hospital's presidential suite.
The White House stated that the hospitalization was a precautionary measure recommended by his physician and medical experts.
In a Friday memo shared by White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Twitter, Physician to the President Dr. Sean Conley explained that, following the president's diagnosis, he was given one eight-gram dose of an experimental antibody cocktail from Regeneron.
Conley noted the president had also been taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin.
BIDEN TWEETS THOUGHTS
Friday morning, former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, tweeted that he and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, send their thoughts to the president and first lady for a swift recovery.
"We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family."
Biden — who on Tuesday spent 90 minutes about 10 feet from Trump during their first debate — reported that he and Dr. Biden had tested negative for COVID-19.
North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville), who co-chairs the Trump campaign in New York, also wished the Trumps a speedy recovery and stated that she had had no in-person contact with the president in the last 14 days.
CAMPAIGNING QUESTION
In recent weeks, the presidential campaign had taken on a more normal feel, with both candidates picking up their pace, Schantz said.
He noted that Wednesday saw Biden's busiest day of campaigning since March, with stops across Ohio and western Pennsylvania.
His campaign had additionally announced plans to start knocking on doors in key swing states, Schantz added.
"Trump has been holding more and seemingly larger rallies in the midwestern crucial battle ground states."
But the president's positive COVID-19 test "calls into question the prudence of personal campaigning by presidential candidates in their mid-to-late 70s of age, a sentiment which favors Biden's preferred campaign style and limits Trump’s go-to activity of campaign rallies," the professor continued.
"Trump will have to be off the stump for a minimum of almost two weeks and this undercuts the president’s campaign which relies very heavily on his many evening rallies to allow the president to demonstrate his vigor and feel the love of the crowd, to dominate the television airwaves and speak directly to the American people, and to activate his voters."
BIDEN JUSTIFICATION
Schantz said Biden now has ample justification for his largely stay-at-home campaign.
That provides "a great reason for not personally campaigning in the swing states in the last few weeks of the campaign, and proof of how he more correctly than Trump recognized the transmissibility of the virus."
The professor added that national polls have generally shown low approval of Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and an expectation that Biden would do a better job.
"Trump’s positive test, if it heightens the pandemic as a most important consideration for voters, will dampen support for Trump."
25TH AMENDMENT
In the United States, the question of who takes charge in the event of presidential disability short of death is handled by the 25th Amendment, ratified in 1967 following the assassination of John F. Kennedy, Schantz said.
The amendment states that the vice president becomes acting president.
"The simplest way to get there is for a president to declare incapacity to fulfill the requirements of the job in writing to the President Pro Tempore of the Senate (Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley) and the Speaker of the House (California Rep. Nancy Pelosi)," Schantz said.
Schantz noted that President Ronald Reagan had followed the procedure and handed over power to his vice president, George H.W. Bush, for less than a day in 1985 when he had to have cancerous polyps removed from his colon.
Similarly, former President George W. Bush handed power over to Vice President Dick Cheney when he went for colonoscopies in 2002 and 2007.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.