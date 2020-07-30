PLATTSBURGH — Visitation for inmates in state correctional facilities will resume Aug. 5 at maximum security units and Aug. 8 for all other facilities.
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake), a former correction, said he has concerns about the move as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
"My concerns are for the people who work in these facilities, and these have been my concerns right along," Jones said.
"Whenever you have a densely populated area like that you don't want to see massive spread, and you don't want people taking it home to their families."
VISITATION HALTED
Visitation at prisons was halted in mid-March as the coronavirus pandemic bloomed. New York City was the epicenter of the virus in the nation in the early months of the pandemic, but the state has since flattened the curve.
The North Country, which is home to several state prisons, has seen relatively low COVID-19 numbers.
Jones said inmate visitors will be coming from all over the state.
"If they (state) think we can do this safely in correctional facilities, then why can't we have people visit their loved ones in nursing homes," Jones said.
"It's been 139 days and I hear from people every day about that."
Nursing homes have not allowed visits since mid-March as well in a move to control the virus.
Several nursing home administrators have been pushing for visitation rights for families, including Paul Richards of Meadowbrook Nursing Home in Plattsburgh.
Richards has been vocal about the visitation ban at one point saying, "nursing homes are not prisons."
"I don't want to steal his line, but I would say the same thing," Jones said.
"Nursing homes have been struggling with this for a long time."
STATE REGULATIONS
According to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, visitations will be strictly regulated.
"Based on the feedback we have received from our facility superintendents, staff, unions, Inmate Liaison Committees, advocacy organizations and other state correctional systems, we have modified our previously announced temporary visitation procedures," the DOCCS web site says.
The following protocols have been established:
• Visiting rooms will be re-configured to reduce the capacity by half to facilitate social distancing. Facilities with outside visiting areas will utilize such areas, if weather permits;
• All visitors, incarcerated individuals and staff will be required to wear a mask during processing and during the visit. Masks may be temporarily removed for processing, and while eating items purchased from the vending machine. Masks must not have any pictures, writings or sayings on them. If a visitor does not have a mask, the visit may be denied
• Visitors will be screened with the questionnaire and temperature check prior to being allowed to visit. In facilities with a hospitality center, the screening shall occur at the entrance to the hospitality center
• Physical contact will not be allowed, except that a visitor and an incarcerated individual may engage in a short embrace at the beginning and the end of any contact visit
Visiting will be divided into specific segments of the population to ensure that each incarcerated individual can have two weekend visits per month, the web site said.
Weekday visiting at maximum security facilities will remain in place.
• Each visit will be limited to three adult visitors (unless the current facility policy specifies less) and one child, under the age of five, who must sit on an adult’s lap, with no cross visiting allowed
• Visitors who have traveled to New York from a state that has met the metrics to qualify for the travel advisory requiring individuals to quarantine for 14 days, will be denied if the quarantine time hasn’t been completed
• All movement in the visiting area will be controlled by staff to ensure social distancing
• A minimum of one porter will be assigned to the area to disinfect each table as the visit is complete, as well as the vending machines, and other shared areas
• The children’s area will be off-limits on the re-opening of visiting, but this restriction will be evaluated after 30 days
• Incarcerated individuals in quarantine or isolation will not be permitted to visit until they are determined to be recovered
• The Family Reunion Program will remain closed, but this will be periodically reevaluated with the intention to re-open in a gradual manner
• Packages will be allowed in accordance with current policy; and limits will be placed on the number of visitors at any one time in the hospitality center, processing area and pathways to visiting room, in order to maintain social distancing between persons
• Individual facility visitation details will be posted on facility pages by Monday, Aug. 3.
These provisions are subject to change and visitation could again be suspended should there be an increased infection rate at one or more facilities, or if conditions change in the community, the state directions said.
