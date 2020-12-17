PLATTSBURGH - With the number of COVID-19 cases rising in state prisons, the state has suspended visitation at Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora and Bare Hill Correctional Facility in Malone.
Visitation was also halted at Wende and Woodbourne Correctional Facilities downstate, and it remains suspended at Attica, Auburn and Cayuga Correctional Facilities.
"I commend the move," State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said.
"I would have liked to have seen it done sooner, and I would recommend that it be done at other facilities as well."
According to the State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, the visits were stopped at Clinton and Bare Hill Wednesday at 3 p.m.
In addition, visitation at the Elmira and Southport Correctional Facilities, which are located within an “orange” zone and the Greene Correctional Facility, remain temporarily suspended, DOCCS said.
"The department takes seriously its duty to ensure the safety and wellbeing of those that work and live in our correctional facilities," a statement said.
"During this difficult time, the department is appreciative of everyone’s patience and understanding as we continue to face this virus together."
About one third of Clinton County's 132 positive COVID-19 cases are inmates at Clinton Correctional, the County Health Department said.
At Bare Hill in Franklin County, 45 inmates were in isolation and 225 in quarantine, according to that County Health Department.
There were 8 inmates in isolation and 38 quarantined at Upstate Correctional Facility also in Malone.
Jones, a former correction officer, said shutting down visitation is necessary to aid counties in their local battle against the coronavirus.
Numbers in Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties have jumped in recent months as they have across the state and nation.
"I think it is a good idea to be proactive on this," Jones said.
"We need that connection (with the state) because we've seen cases come out of the prisons and into the community. Hopefully this will help bring our local numbers down."
Statewide, there have been 2,156 positive COVID-19 cases among inmates with 1,791 of them recovered, according to DOCCS.
A total of 18 inmates have died from the virus, the state said.
There have also been 151 parolees who tested positive with four deaths.
There have been 2,333 staff members who have tested positive, statewide with six deaths.
In addition to halting visits at several prisons, the intake of state-ready individuals from county jails was also temporarily suspended this week, DOCCS said.
That decision will be reviewed in 30 days, DOCCS said, adding that the minimal intake already scheduled will occur.
"We will also be slowing down movement within the system."
On Oct. 30, the state modified procedures to no longer allow for a brief embrace at the beginning and end of a visit.
More will be added to this story later.
