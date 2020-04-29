PLATTSBURGH — The developers eyeing the city's Durkee Street parking area say, despite the ongoing pandemic, they're still looking to build on that downtown site.
CONTROVERSIAL PROJECT
Development of the 3.4-acre parking lot has long sparked controversy.
The project, which received $4-plus million of state funds under the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative, meant to return the lot to city tax rolls.
Albany County-based developer Prime Plattsburgh LLC entered into an agreement with the City of Plattsburgh to do so and current plans include a 115-unit apartment complex, featuring 10,000 square feet of commercial space, public/private parking and a pedestrian walkway.
Some, including opposition group the Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition, have disagreed with various aspects of those plans, including its height, character and overall purpose.
The project has applications out to both the city's Zoning Board of Appeals and its Planning Board at this time.
PANDEMIC CONCERNS
Though, in light of the COVID-19 crisis, Planning Board members and others had wondered how virus concerns would impact plans for the downtown site, Prime officials were not concerned.
Principal Dean Devito told the board at its virtual Monday night session that the company, which had continued to rent across its properties without reduced pricings, had been monitoring rents and collections daily.
"If anything, right now, the underwriting is becoming more difficult to purchase a home," Devito said.
"A likely, or possible, outcome of this could potentially be a need for more quality rentals. People may not be able to buy a house as easily."
COMMERCIAL CHALLENGES
While Devito didn't suspect trouble finding renters, he did say some sectors of the commercial world were having difficulties during the pandemic, but thought it too early to find commercial tenants for the City of Plattsburgh project.
"We have talked to some other tenants that we have, some other national tenants that we think might have some interest," he said.
"But right now, depending on the type of business, most people are just reacting to getting through what's going on now. Any type of expansion commercially — it's difficult to get someone's attention right now," he continued, adding that, by the time this project would come to fruition, they were confident.
"Make no bones about it, commercial is going to be a lot harder than the residential."
ANSWERING QUESTIONS
Devito, alongside others behind the project, spent a large chunk of the Monday meeting, which lasted six hours, answering questions about the project.
Devito discussed the price range for the market-rate apartments, saying the one-bedroom units were expected to start around $1,200 per month.
Other feedback discussed building materials, the site's management and need for such housing in the City of Plattsburgh.
The full meeting can be found on the city's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZwWTwD3L-Qo.
RECORD OPEN
Planning Board members had three applications regarding the project before them.
After hearing some live comments Monday night, the board decided to close the public comment period of those applications.
Mirroring the city's Zoning Board of Appeals, however, the Planning Board left "the record open" for one week, allowing written comments through Tuesday, May 5 at 11:59 p.m.
Per the board's temporary rules, enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, those should be sent via email and with a descriptive subject to cityinfo@plattsburghcitygov.com.
