PLATTSBURGH — Artist Ian Burcroff's exhibition, “Precarity,” is also collateral damage of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The show opened when the spread of the coronavirus was penetrating the collective awareness here.
“A good number turned out,” Burcroff, a SUNY Clinton Community College art professor, said about his opening reception on March 6.
“Not as many as I would have expected in normal circumstances, but I think the COVID thing was just beginning to happen and people weren't into going out and mingling I guess.”
OPPORTUNE TIME
Concerning the show, Burcroff stated: “Precarity refers to the fragile nature of our current times; formally, these paintings reflect the notion that a spirit of predictability no longer governs our sense of time and place. Precarity itself defines a lack of regularity, or shifting movements, in our social and political sphere.
Relating this theme to my work, precarity can be seen in the formal arrangement of shapes, colors, and forms. Lacking any patterned cohesion and featuring compositions that are unencumbered by any traditional constraint, imagery can reach the edge of compositional integrity while still demonstrating a strong sense of control.”
Burcroff's exhibition couldn't come at a more opportune time.
It's just too bad no one will see it because the the Main Gallery of the Strand Center for the Arts is closed until April 19 at this writing.
“It was just a word I maybe saw six months, and I thought well that's a great description for our times and also these paintings I've been working on,” he said.
“Those paintings really kind of lack any sort of compositional foundation. They are kind of wild and chaotic.”
Like the stock market of late diving into an inauspicious red like the Spike Glycoprotein (S) of the Coronavirus.
“I've already seen it already crop up in graphic design, the virus itself, microscopic details of the virus,” Burcroff said.
“But this thing happened so fast, and my paintings take me a long time to finish. There's no tie-in really. I was finishing a painting as the show was going up.”
That painting was “Precarity.”
The show features paintings from 2010 to February 2020.
“I didn't start it thinking about this current COVID thing,” he said.
“But certainly every painting is my own thought process, I suppose, and it's always going to reflect what's going on in the world or locally. There is certainly a tie in to current events also place and seasons.”
FRAGMENTED
“Inversion” and “Current” are two works in the show, which features acrylic paintings on canvas with varying dimensions ranging from 60” x 40” to 20”x 24.”
About his current work, Burcroff stated:
“My recent paintings involve a process of pictorial dissection that build to create a complex overall visual impact. Each composition contains multiple visual fields that contain pictorial impressions of places and objects; metaphorically relating these to broader symbolic themes.
"Each painting is approached with a spirit of improvisation. Very little is planned or drawn beforehand. The images consist of fragmented concepts both real and imagined that give a sense of movement within a two-dimensional space. Information is layered and often stacked on top of patterns and color fields; creating rapid visual changes. Paint application differs in areas of the canvas; it can be additive or subtractive, painstaking or expressive. Each painting is carefully 'built' and is constructed almost like a puzzle.”
His paintings evolve according to an individualized process that involves constant editing.
“This process relies on the intense hues, plasticity and quick-drying properties of acrylic paint,” he stated.
“Each painting has layers and layers of painted imagery under the finished composition. This “editing” process feels natural to me and seems to heighten the tension within each composition. Even the smallest painting may take a month or more to complete. In terms of hours spent working in the studio, each painting usually has 50 hours or more invested. These compositions are not easy to create. The process is laborious and introspective; 10 paintings may represent 2 or more years of steady work. I paint one painting at a time until it feels finished.”
ARTISTIC BREAKTHROUGHS
In the last two works, he sought the colors of winter.
“I think if there was any sort of a breakthrough it just would have been I was happy with the color arrangement.”
His work is an evolution and always grows from one painting to the next.
“I'm always really into the last painting,” Burcroff said.
He has had an impressive amount of solo painting exhibits and has contributed artwork to a number of group painting shows across North America including locations such as the Studio Place Arts in Barre, Vt., SEABA Gallery in Burlington, Vt, The Annex Gallery in Fairbanks, AK, Kirkland Art Center in Clinton, N.Y., and The Strand Center for the Arts.
Burcroff values craft as well as concept, and his influences include Fernand Leger, Robert and Sonia Delaunay, James Rosenquist and David Salle.
“Personally, I feel that every painting as long I've really nailed it down is a breakthrough of some sort," Burcroff said.
"And then the next painting feeds off from that. The breakthrough might be structural. It might be color. It might be theme or maybe introduction of a new symbol of some sort.”
