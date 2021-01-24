PLATTSBURGH - Residents who have visited Pleasant Corner Restaurant in Keeseville between Jan. 12 and Jan. 24 may have been exposed to COVID-19, according to the Clinton County Health Department.
The Health Department recommends that residents self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 over the 14-day period from the date of the potential exposure.
Symptoms include, but are not limited to, fever, cough, chills and loss of sense of taste and smell. If experiencing these or other symptoms of illness, seek immediate testing by contacting your medical provider or an urgent care center, the department said.
