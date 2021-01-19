PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Health Department has reported that riders of the North Country Express Plattsburgh to Potsdam bus route on several days last week may have been exposed to COVID-19.
The agency recommends that residents who took the route on Monday, Jan. 11; Tuesday, Jan. 12; Wednesday, Jan. 13; or Thursday, Jan. 14 monitor themselves for symptoms of the coronavirus over the 14-day period following the date of the potential exposure.
There are many symptoms, which include fever, cough, chills and loss of taste and smell.
"If experiencing these or other symptoms of illness, seek immediate testing by contacting your medical provider or an urgent care center," the health department said.
