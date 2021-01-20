MALONE - Residents who rode the North Country Express, Plattsburgh to Potsdam bus route on Jan. 11, 12, 13 or 14 may have been exposed to COVID-19, according to the Franklin County Health Department.
The bus makes stops in Franklin County in the villages of Chateaugay, Malone, and Brushton.
Please self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, the Health Department warns.
If symptoms develop, please self-isolate immediately and call your health care provider to arrange for COVID testing.
Symptoms of COVID can include any of the following: fever, cough, trouble breathing, muscle aches, tiredness, headache, sore throat, runny nose, loss of smell or taste, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.
