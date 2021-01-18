WEST CHAZY — Residents who visited the Country Corner Diner in West Chazy between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 10 may have been exposed to COVID-19, according to the Clinton County Health Department.
The department recommends that anyone who was present and seated in the front bar area of the restaurant at 146 Fiske Rd., should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 over the 14-day period from the date of the potential exposure.
Those symptoms include, but are not limited to, fever, cough, chills and loss of sense of taste and smell.
If experiencing these or other symptoms of illness, seek immediate testing by contacting your medical provider or an urgent care center, the Health Department said.
