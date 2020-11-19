Possible COVID-19 exposure at Ti church reported

TICONDEROGA — The Essex County Health Department on Wednesday reported potential COVID-19 exposure at a recent weekend Mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Ticonderoga.
Those who attended the 4:30 p.m. Mass on Saturday, Nov. 14 are advised to monitor themselves for symptoms and get tested.
Per New York State reopening guidelines, churches and other places of worship are required to regularly clean their facilities, and parishioners must wear masks unless seated six feet apart.
"We have confirmed with this incident (as we have in previous cases) that church capacity limits, social distancing and mask guidelines were followed," ECHD Sr. Public Health Educator Andrea Whitmarsh told The Press-Republican.
PRIOR EXPOSURE
Last week, ECHD notified the community of potential exposure at Nov. 5, Nov. 6 and Nov. 7 services held by St. Agnes Catholic Church in Lake Placid. Testing for attendees was held Friday at the Lake Placid Horse Show Grounds.
Whitmarsh said rapid testing is available in Ticonderoga for attendees of the St. Mary's Mass who are seeking a test.
"In the two instances a testing event has been held for church service attendees (when a positive case has led to potential exposures), no additional cases have been uncovered," she noted.
To find a testing site near you, visit coronavirus.health.ny.gov/find-test-site-near-you.
ECHD announced seven new cases Wednesday, bringing its total to 24.
According to the agency's update, three of those were in the Town of Jay, and the towns of North Elba, St. Armand, Schroon and Ticonderoga each had one.
CLINTON COUNTY
With 10 recoveries and nine new cases, Clinton County's active case count was 113 Wednesday.
The Clinton County Health Department will hold a Facebook live media event at 11 a.m. Thursday featuring Clinton County Public Health Director John Kanoza, County Legislature Chair Mark Henry, County Sheriff David Favro, SUNY Plattsburgh Student Health & Counseling Center Director Dr. Kathleen Camelo and Champlain Valley Educational Services BOCES District Superintendent Dr. Mark Davey.
Questions can be submitted ahead of time to health@clintoncountygov.com.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Franklin County reported five recoveries and eight new cases Wednesday for an active total of 59. According to a map showing cases by town, those are scattered throughout the county, but most are concentrated in Malone, which has 20.
As the case count has continued to increase over recent weeks, County Public Health Services has continually pushed COVID-19 precautions, including reduction of gathering sizes, abiding by state face covering requirements, social distancing, adequate handwashing, and sanitization of surfaces.
The agency is also advising those who use driver or rideshare services to wear their face coverings, and community members to stay home if they are sick.
AKWESASNE
The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center noted three new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, which makes for 22 active cases under its jurisdiction. Fifteen of those are included in Franklin County's total.
The EOC advised people to do their part to stop the spread of the coronavirus via person-to-person interactions, particularly in light of next week's impending Thanksgiving festivities.
"The safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is to limit the dinner to only members of your immediate household," a press release said.
Those who do plan to share a meal with members of other households are advised to host a virtual dinner, arrange a potluck that allows people to enjoy the dishes in their own households or postpone Thanksgiving dinner until in-person gatherings can safely resume.
More ideas and recommendations are available on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website, cdc.gov, under "Celebrating Thanksgiving" on its homepage.
