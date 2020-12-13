BEEKMANTOWN - A Beekmantown High School employee and a Meadowbrook Healthcare worker have tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials at both places have notified their communities and the public.
BEEKMANTOWN
A message on Beekmantown Central School District's ParentSquare Saturday said the employee notified the district at about 11 a.m. Saturday of a confirmed positive test.
The Clinton County Department of Health is beginning the contract tracing and may quarantine employees or students soon, the message said.
"As always it is extremely important that if you are sick or are experiencing any symptoms that you stay home."
What we know:
The employee contacted the positive case from their spouse.
The employee last attended school on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
The employee is not a classroom teacher and was not in classrooms.
The local family members were placed in quarantine on the afternoon of Dec. 10 from the spouse’s positive case.
We are in continuous contact with the Department of Health and the local family members regarding this and other public health issues related to Covid-19.
Only the Clinton County Department of Health can conduct contact tracing. They will be reaching out to parents, other adults and maybe a student or two as they deem necessary.
BHS may have staff members and students quarantined per DOH orders.
Our Response:
In following our comprehensive Reopening Plan this situation falls in the category of Criteria S-1 on the Beekmantown Closure Response Chart located on page 4.
Following that criteria, Beekmantown High School will be on Level 5 (Page 3) for remote instruction for 72 hours while the situation is assessed, cases are reviewed and information is processed by the Department of Health.
BCSD will evaluate the need to extend remote learning beyond 72 hours as several factors come into play such as the number of adults quarantined who are needed to safely operate a school building.
Beekmantown Elementary, Cumberland Head Elementary and Beekmantown Middle School will remain open.
Classrooms/offices are being air-exchanged, sanitized and disinfected.
We have compiled information and distributed information to the CCDoH to complete contact tracing.
The BHS main office will reach out to any employee or family who is impacted by this positive case through ParentSquare with further details.
Any students placed in quarantine will be able to remotely join classrooms via google meets so they may continue their learning.
All BHS students will learn remotely on Monday and Tuesday. Students are currently scheduled for in-person learning on Wednesday.
"Following national and local public health recommendations in and out of school is the only way we will be able to offer in person education at the Beekmantown Central School. Please continue checking for communications as we strive to maintain transparency during this time," the message continued.
"As always, any subsequent information will be shared as soon as we can. Please keep this family, our staff members and students in mind during this difficult time."
The message was signed by Superintendent Daniel Mannix and High School Principal Matthew Bezio
MEADOWBROOK
On Dec. 8, as a result of house-wide testing, a Meadowbrook staff member that showed no symptoms of COVID-19, unfortunately tested positive, a news release said.
The staff member wore a mask and infection control was practiced at all times while in the building. The individual has been notified and is self-quarantining for 14 days.
"Please note: for further assurance and protection, we are testing all residents and patients. No patient or resident is displaying symptoms at this time," the release said.
"The safety and well-being of our residents, patients and staff is our top priority. We are doing what we can to limit the spread of COVID-19 within Meadowbrook Healthcare, including staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps under current circumstances."
On an ongoing basis, we are adhering to guidelines from the local and state health departments and strictly enforcing:
● Enhanced infection control precautions (masks, handwashing)
● Screening residents, patients, staff and essential visitors for expanded list of symptoms
● Restricting visitation and entry of people to the building
● Testing staff and residents for COVID-19 based on current protocols and availability of tests
● Postponing communal activities
● Practicing social distancing whenever possible
"Due to the government privacy requirements, we cannot divulge specific information about the individual who has confirmed COVID-19. Our residents, family members and staff have been informed that there is a confirmed positive case."
During these uncertain times, family members are encouraged to connect with their loved ones through video chat, calling, texting or on social media; for more information contact Director of Activities (kparker@meadowbrookhealth.com), the release said.
"We need your help battling COVID-19. Please visit the CDC website (www.cdc.gov/coronavirus) to learn how you can help prevent the spread in our community, since continued spread in the larger community increases the chance the virus will work its way into our building."
This is a difficult time for everyone. We will continue to provide you with updates.
Please call us at (518) 563-5440, email us at sgeddes@meadowbrookhealth.com or visit our website at https://meadowbrookhealth.com for updates.
