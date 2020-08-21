Positive COVID-19 cases linked to Essex Center up to 43

ELIZABETHTOWN — The total number of positive COVID-19 cases linked to the Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing this week reached 43 Friday.
Twenty-seven of those were among the resident population, and the remaining 16 were employees.
BREAKDOWN OF NUMBERS
According to a press release sent by the Essex County Health Department (ECHD) Friday evening, 35 people were on home isolation, one was hospitalized, two do not reside in Essex County and two had recovered and were released from isolation.
The remaining three were residents who died earlier in the week. Identified by their families, Judy Frennier-Ryan passed away Monday and John Dancoes followed on Thursday.
Dancoes had been discharged from Essex Center Monday, then later exhibited symptoms and was admitted to University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, where he tested positive, Wednesday.
The third case-patient who died had been hospitalized since Monday.
Essex County Public Health Director Linda Beers said during a Facebook Live briefing earlier in the day that 17 residents' test results were pending.
Based on previous reporting, the number of positive cases among residents had not changed by Friday evening.
TESTED AT CVPH
At one point, close to 430 people were tuned in to the briefing, during which Beers answered questions submitted by media and residents regarding the outbreak.
ECHD’s involvement with the cluster began Monday, when they were notified of the first positive COVID-19 case at Essex Center.
According to Beers, a resident had become ill and was taken to CVPH, which conducts rapid testing on everyone who is admitted.
“The person was positive COVID upon their arrival at CVPH,” she said. Beers said routine testing of nursing home residents is not required by the state.
WEEKLY TESTING
Essex Center is owned by Bronx-based Centers Health Care, which has many facilities across New York, New Jersey and Rhode Island.
Centers Health Care spokesperson Jeff Jacomowitz told The Press-Republican that, prior to the passing of the first resident, Frennier-Ryan, ongoing weekly testing of residents was taking place.
He said no one, "including the first resident who passed," was showing any signs of COVID-19.
"The first resident who died had severe COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and cardiac issues as underlying symptoms."
Frennier-Ryan's daughter, Meghan Ryan, acknowledged her mother's heart issues in a recent interview with The Press-Republican, but believes she was indeed exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms in the week leading up to her death.
"She had a fever and she had the chills and she was short of breath, and those are all symptoms of COVID — why was she not being tested right then?"
Jacomowitz said that, by the time weekly results came back, it was already known that Frennier-Ryan's death was attributable to COVID-19 since her roommate had started showing signs of the illness.
He said he could not confirm whether that person had also passed away.
Information on when those results came back, when the corresponding tests had been administered and whether Frennier-Ryan had tested positive for COVID-19 based on those results was not available Friday evening.
MEETING WITH NEW LAB
All Essex Center residents are now tested twice weekly, and upon arrival as new admissions, according to Jacomowitz.
He added that staff are also tested and screened at the door prior to each shift. That involves taking and recording their temperatures, filling out questionnaires and visual screening for symptoms.
"If there is any indication of illness, staff personnel is turned away and instructed to go home and quarantine for 14 days."
Jacomowitz said Essex Center has typically seen a seven- to 14-day turnaround between when COVID-19 tests are sent to a lab and when results come back.
"But the facility has been meeting with a new lab who promises to get results in 72 hours at least."
Essex Center has not at any point reopened for limited visitation under state Department of Health guidelines, Jacomowitz said, though the facility was in the plan submission phase before the cluster surfaced.
He noted that special end-of-life visits have taken place throughout the period that visitation has been restricted. Such visitors are dressed in full PPE and cannot touch or embrace residents.
COMMITTED TO QUARANTINE
The facility has employed people from other areas in the state and outside of the state to make up for a local workforce shortage, Beers said.
She explained that, according to state regulations, essential employees who come from a restricted state or outside the country are allowed to work, though they must be tested for COVID-19 within 24 hours of their arrival.
While waiting for those results, that person is allowed to work while wearing proper personal protective equipment (PPE) and monitoring themselves for symptoms.
Beers said that regulation has become stricter and that Essex Center has committed to quarantining employees who come from a restricted state prior to when their test results come in.
“Nobody will be allowed to work without the … negative test result before going onto the floors or working with the staff.”
'LIVES DEPEND ON IT'
Beers said Essex Center, Essex County Health Department and the state Department of Health have been on daily calls, and that contact tracing continues.
She added that 41 Essex Center staff members were fit-tested for N-95 masks Thursday, and that her department had also offered support by assessing risk areas and identifying mitigation action steps.
Reiterating previous statements, Beers said she wanted to make sure staff felt valued, and praised them as heroes risking their lives for Essex Center seniors.
She read a statement from Essex County Board of Supervisor Chair Shaun Gillilland (R-Willsboro) in which he said the county was committed to quickly determining how the exposure occurred.
“We also hope and pray that everyone will see this pandemic disease as a very real threat to our health, safety and the lives of our loved ones.
“All should wear masks, wash hands, practice social distancing and refrain from large gatherings as their lives depend on it. This terrible loss of life at Essex Center proves lives do depend on it.”
