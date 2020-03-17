SARANAC LAKE — The first case of COVID-19 in the Tri-Lakes area has been confirmed.
In an internal email obtained by the Enterprise, Adirondack Health CEO Sylvia Getman confirmed to staff, board members and other stakeholders that the hospital has now seen its first confirmed case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The patient came into the Saranac Lake hospital’s emergency room this past Friday, a specimen was collected, and the person was discharged, Getman said.
This past Friday, hospitals were required to first get authorization from the state and county departments of health before sending a specimen to a lab to be tested for COVID-19.
The patient, whose name, age and gender were not given, has been under observation by the Essex County Health Department ever since. The department is still monitoring that person, Getman said.
“I am pleased to report that the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and contact protocols we have instituted to manage this outbreak were followed — the patient was immediately placed in an isolation room and a formal review of the visit did not identify any exposure to the Adirondack Health staff who rendered care,” she wrote. “In other words, the process worked because we were, and remain, prepared. And we’ll need to be, because while this represents the first positive COVID-19 case identified at Adirondack Health, it is very unlikely to be the last. As a health system, we now shift from anticipation to execution.
“As our communities hunker down for the long haul, they know that those of us who need to be here working are working, every day, around the clock, to keep our friends and neighbors safe amidst big unknowns. So, here we go. By continuing to rely on our training, our preparedness, and each other, we’ll see this through.”
Statewide, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 950 on Monday, up by 221 from Sunday, according to the state Department of Health. Seven people had died from the disease in New York state as of Monday evening. Worldwide, the World Health Organization on Monday reported 167,511 cases and 6,606 deaths.
Of the people around the world who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the vast majority recover.
The state is continuing to contract with more private labs to ramp up its testing capabilities. The state Department of Health had brought in 28 private labs as of Sunday to help conduct testing. According to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, that means a total testing capability of 6,000 per day.
