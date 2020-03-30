Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. Snow may mix in. High near 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Occasional light rain. Some snow showers mixing in overnight. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%.