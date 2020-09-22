CHURUBUSCO [mdash] Leon W. Miller, 86, died Friday, September 18, 2020 at his home in Churubusco, NY. Born in Churubusco on December 27, 1933, he was the son of Joseph W. and Laura (Trombley) Miller. Leon was married to Barbara A. Gillette on December 26, 1960 in Churubusco. He graduated fro…