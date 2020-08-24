PLATTSBURGH — Poll workers are seriously needed for this year's elections, and officials are doing their best to bolster their ranks.
“We always, as a board of elections, are in need of polling inspectors, but this year more than ever,” Allison McGahy, Essex County Republican election commissioner, said.
Ahead of an unprecedented election season in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission has proclaimed Sept. 1 “National Poll Worker Recruitment Day.”
The day is part of a nationwide effort to ensure that the country’s poll sites are adequately staffed going into November’s general election, a news release said.
Fifty-one percent of the nation’s poll workers were over 61 years old during the 2018 general election, according to a Pew Research Center study on the topic, the age range commonly considered high-risk for complications and possible death from COVID-19.
“We have gotten a cross section of younger people interested in doing it, which is good,” Clinton County’s Democratic Commissioner Mary Dyer said.
ABSENTEE BALLOTS
Recently passed state legislation will allow New York state residents to request an absentee ballot due to concerns about the pandemic.
Dyer said that the absentee demand has been unlike anything she has ever seen.
“The requests for absentee ballots are unbelievable,” Dyer said last week, before the legislation was signed into law by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “It’s more like the first week of October, not the third week of August; we haven’t had this much this early, ever.”
After seeing an increase in absentee ballots for the summer primaries, and expecting a bigger increase for the general election, the Essex County board purchased an absentee ballot-counting machine.
“It’s certainly been higher than most years,” Tracy Sparks, Franklin County’s Republican commissioner for the Board of Elections, said.
“It’s hard to determine if it’s because of concern with going to a poll site or just because it’s a presidential election.”
PRIMARIES
All three counties’ boards of election expressed confidence in the precautionary COVID-19 procedures and general practices that they established during the summer’s primary election.
The boards all reported that they’ll make use of a variety of sanitizing practices in the polling sites to maintain cleanliness on election day, as well as requiring the use of masks by both polling site workers and voters.
“It went very well for primary,” Dyer said. “We’re taking precautions.”
POLL SITE WORKERS
While the training class for polling inspectors has already passed in Franklin County, interested parties in Essex and Clinton counties can still contact their respective county’s board of elections to see about becoming one.
Potential poll workers can also visit www.elections.ny.gov/BecomePollworkerForm.html and fill out the form listed there.
