PLATTSBURGH — Gatherings of more than 50 people are not allowed under New York's COVID-19 rules and Clinton County Sheriff David Favro says people need to obey or there could be consequences.
"We've really implored people to work with us and help us," Favro said.
"It only takes this type of disregard and reckless behavior to have an outbreak occur. We have three now, but we could go from three to 30 just like that."
Favro said his department is investigating a recent party in Altona that appears to be where three people contracted COVID-19, according to the County Health Department.
The party was held on Memory Way Lane last Friday, July 17, and was attended by several people in their late teens to early 20s, officials said.
"With the Health Department, we are reaching out to families and we will go from there," Favro said, adding that there could be potential charges depending on what the investigation turns up.
"It is premature to take any action... and we don't have all the facts yet, and we are working to find out what we can."
Favro said if the number of positive cases continues to rise, it could lead to a shut down of businesses and activities, not to mention create a health danger for many.
"This cannot be openly tolerated," he said.
"This could set back the entire economy of the community and affect everybody, and all for selfish reasons."
Email Joe LoTemplio:
jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com
Twitter: @jlotemplio
