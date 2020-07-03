Plattsburgh United Methodist Church to begin outdoor services

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh United Methodist Church will be reopening in the great outdoors this weekend.
Cooperative weather provided, the congregation will be holding its first in-person worship since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic on the church’s front lawn.
“About a month ago, when the governor started the phased in reopening, we put together a team of people in our church to look at what reopening would look like,” Pastor Phil Richards said. “We see it as a gradual opening up, just like New York State has been doing.”
The church is planning on continuing the outdoor practice through the month of July.
VIRTUAL WORSHIP
Through the pandemic, the church has been utilizing a variety of online services to stay connected with its congregation, including worship over Facebook Live and video messages on Vimeo.
The broad online reach has led to an increase in some new faces during worship, according to Richards.
“We’ve found that we are reaching a whole new group of people,” Richards said. “More people have taken part in worship than we’ve had in a long long time.”
The church normally sees a crowd of around 200 for Easter, according to Richards. This year, over 300 households participated virtually.
And, knowing that higher-risk individuals will still want to refrain from coming together just yet, Richards said that the online presence will continue.
“We’re going to continue with those, because we know there will be many in the congregation that won’t feel at ease and comfortable coming to in-person worship for a long period of time,” Richards said.
SAFETY
While the church is excited to see congregation members again, Richards wants everyone to remember the important safety measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.
People are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets, but maintain six feet of social distance between household groups.
The church encourages people to bring snacks and drinks, but asks church-goers to wear a mask any time they’re not eating or drinking.
If anyone in your household is experiencing COVID symptoms like a cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, muscle pain, headache or sore throat, the church is asking you to stay home.
The outdoor services will last 45 minutes each week.
If rain is forecast for a Sunday morning, worship will be canceled for that day.
“Our congregation is very excited, mostly just to see each other,” Richards said. “I’ve missed the church community over the past three months.”
More information on the outdoor services can be found at the church's website, www.plattsburghumc.org.
Email Ben Watson:
Twitter: @BenWatsonPR
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.