PLATTSBURGH — Seamstress Deborah "Debbie" Colson says the novel coronavirus has presented its share of challenges for her Miller Street business.
Colson, a sole proprietor, has run Deborah's Alterations and Tailoring from the comfort of her City of Plattsburgh home for about 30 years.
But with the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the nation and the world, the seamstress said she has had to close up and wait the pandemic out.
"I've been through a lot of ups and downs," Colson told The Press-Republican. "This one definitely is by far the most economically impacting.
If you're a business that has been in business for a while, you usually have a little bit put away for a rainy day," she added. "Not knowing how long this will last is a real problem."
'WELL, I CAN SEW'
Back when Colson's oldest child, who is now 36 years old, was just a kid, the mom made the decision to start her own business.
The choice was to ensure she'd be there for the momentous occasions, like first steps and school concerts.
"I was sitting there one day and thought, 'Well, I can sew. Let me try to make some money doing that so I can be home with my kids,'" she said.
"It has afforded me things that a regular job just wouldn't."
LESS RESOURCES
In the current state of things, however, Colson said businesses like hers were in a tough spot.
"I'm a sole proprietor and I'm also the workforce," she said, adding that she wasn't eligible for some funding opportunities, like filing for unemployment.
And, the seamstress added, while loans were an option, Colson didn't think they would be too helpful at this point.
"You don't qualify for a lot of resources that regular employees do," she said. "There are a lot of businesses that run like mine, that are just a 'mom and pop' operation.
They are in the same situation."
DRESSES EVERYWHERE
Colson, who described her business as seasonal, said the "busy season" would typically be taking off right now for upcoming proms and weddings.
"I usually would have two full racks with clothes hanging off the sides of them," she said. "There are usually dresses everywhere.
"Right now," she added, "I have less than one rack — that's more than half and there are none coming in."
Although she hadn't heard of any proms being cancelled just yet, Colson did say some area weddings were changing their plans.
"They are postponing them."
'A BIGGER PROBLEM'
With the pandemic happening now, Colson thought she could be headed for some trouble.
"I save all of the extra money I make during my busy time to help me get through the slimmer times," she explained. "If, as a seasonal business, you do not have a busy time in any given year, then your slimmer times are even more dangerous.
I might make it through these few months alright, but then, in the fall, I might have a bigger problem."
THE RELIEF
Colson really hoped the community would pull together and really focus on guidelines from the professionals.
"The relief for me would be that everybody do what they're supposed to do as far as staying home and social distancing — biting that bullet so we can all get back to work whenever it is safe to do so," she said.
In the meantime, the seamstress was joining the effort to make face masks to help protect the area's essential workers, like those in nursing homes and at gas stations.
"They are really simple to make," she said. "You can make about 10 in an hour, without any interruptions."
