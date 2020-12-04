PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh Rehabilitation and Nursing Center reported earlier this week that two staff members and a resident tested positive for COVID-19.
In a letter posted to Facebook Wednesday, Administrator Elena Vega-Castro said facility-wide testing on residents took place Monday following the news that an employee had tested positive. Staff were tested according to weekly testing protocols.
"Resident safety is our top priority," she wrote. "We are doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of COVID-19 within our facility, including staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps."
Family members were encouraged to connect with their loved ones via video chat, calling, texting or social media.
"We will contact you if your loved on is suspected or diagnosed with COVID-19," Vega-Castro continued.
"We know this is a difficult time for everyone. We will continue to provide you with updates as they become available."
Vega-Castro directed the community to visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, cdc.gov, for information on how to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
