PLATTSBURGH — As of Friday, Plattsburgh Rehabilitation and Nursing Center had 10 active COVID-19 cases among its resident population.
In an update posted to the facility's Facebook page, Administrator Elena Vega-Castro said all residents were in isolation and would remain so for two to three weeks.
Residents will be tested weekly and staff bi-weekly, per state Department of Health guidance.
"We have been working with CVPH and residents that meet criteria will receive the monoclonal antibody infusion treatment," Vega-Castro wrote.
"We are rapid testing our residents on the affected unit daily to identify and contain the spread as much as possible."
She noted that seven residents were in recovered status.
"We are doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of COVID-19 within our facility, including staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all appropriate steps," Vega-Castro wrote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.