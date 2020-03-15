PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Public Library will close starting March 16 through March 31 due to concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus.
In a press release, the library asked patrons with materials taken out from the library to hold onto those items until the library reopens.
"No late fees will accrue on outstanding materials," the release said.
Ebooks, eMagazines and eAudiobooks will still be available through the library website at plattsburghlib.org/
"We will be posting tutorials about using these resources for those who have not yet taken advantage of them," library director Anne de la Chapelle wrote in a press release.
"It is important to note that decision making at the Library is done by the Library Director in consultation with the appointed Board of Trustees independent of the City Council and Mayor’s office," de la Chapelle said in the release. "The decision to close the library was a very difficult one that we didn’t make lightly. We understand how heavily city residents depend on the resources and services the library provides. However, we felt that it was our duty to limit the potential spread of the virus by closing the library."
She noted that staff will "continue to work and use this time to conduct a full inventory of books, rearrange collections and complete long overdue updates to our service model."
Phone calls and emails will be answered by staff Monday through Friday from 9 am until 5 pm.
Updates will be posted on the Plattsburgh Public Library website and Facebook page.
