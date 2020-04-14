PLATTSBURGH - News of two COVID-19-related deaths in Clinton County over the weekend has City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read calling for more testing and urging residents to ramp up efforts to stem the spread of the virus.
"I can't help but feel that any single death is unavoidable, if only we had more resources, more testing, more social distancing, and more personal discipline from each one of us," Read said in a statement.
"All we can do now is redouble our efforts to be sure that, in weeks or months or years when there is no more threat of infection, we cannot look back and imagine that there were more things we could have done."
Read has renewed his request for people to wear fabric face masks, scarfs or bandannas when in public or at a workplace where social distancing of at least six feel cannot be maintained, and for all workers who handle food for the public.
The mayor also asked all town supervisors and mayors across the county to adopt the same policy.
"We've discovered from elsewhere when one city adopts a policy but a neighboring town does not, people start to flock to the town without the social distancing policy," Read said.
"In the end, we are all infected together."
Read said there are three things the community can do to help.
"They are testing, testing, and more testing," Read said.
"We must use that tool not only for triage, but also for contact tracing, including among those who perish at home. We need to have an excellent handle on the degree to which this virus has penetrated our community. Without that roadmap, we are shooting somewhat blindly. Let's be willing to shine a bright light on this disease. A bright light is perhaps the best disinfectant."
Read said he will not stop advocating for more testing kits for the region.
"So we can not only test at the hospital for triage to the appropriate ward for those ill enough to be admitted, but we must also screen those with doctor's orders, those who are suspected of carrying the virus but cannot get tested, and those who come in contact with any suspected carrier," Read said.
"That's a start. We must also get a better grasp on the virus' penetration into the population that shows little or no symptoms, and develop the ability to do antibody testing before people return to work. It will come down to testing and contract tracing, both of which our nation has been woefully ill-prepared. Plattsburgh will work tirelessly to advocate for our public health experts so they have these tools they need to keep us safe.
Clinton County has now recorded 46 positive tests our of 386 administered, Read said, adding that the total of two deaths locally may not be accurate because people dying in their homes are not being tested.
Read pointed out that Essex and Franklin Counties record 23 positives out of 323 tests, and no fatalities; Jefferson County (Watertown) have 44 positives out of 952 tests, and no fatalities and Warren County (Glens Falls) have 44 positives out of 619 tests, and one fatality recorded in Warren County from a resident of another county.
Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) said the county's Task Force is constantly seeking more testing kits for the area.
"We also have 16 people who are doing tracing all day, and have been since day one," Henry said.
"And another 40 or so who do nothing but COVID-19 work."
Read said he has asked the city's 100-person COVID-19 Public Safety Response Team to identify the locations that house the most vulnerable of residents so a plan can be created to decontaminate areas in their facilities where people may congregate.
"The most important thing we can do is have the resolve to maintain maximum social distancing, testing, and contact tracing until we are absolutely sure the disease is eradicated and there is little chance of a rebound infection," Read said.
"Please know your diligence and resilience is making a difference. I will do everything I can to encourage you to do everything you can. I ask you, even plead with you to practice extreme social distancing, and please do your part in taking care of yourselves, your family and loved ones, and the most vulnerable in our community."
