Plattsburgh leaders happy with coming COVID relief aid

J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE/PHOTOSpeaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif., second from left) holds a news conference ahead of the vote on the Democrat’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday. As of Tuesday afternoon, leaders of the Town and City of Plattsburgh could not say exactly what the incoming monies would support, but were certain they would help replenish fiscal gaps brought on by the continued COVID-19 pandemic.