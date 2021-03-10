Plattsburgh leaders happy with coming COVID relief aid

PLATTSBURGH — The latest COVID relief bill will payout millions to municipalities countywide, including more than $1 million to the Town of Plattsburgh and $2-plus million to the Lake City.
As of Tuesday afternoon, leaders of the two Plattsburghs could not say exactly what the incoming monies would support, but were certain they would help replenish fiscal gaps brought on by the continued COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our focus remains to use any money to continue our work to provide the best services to the public," Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said.
"It's a relief that some of these monies will be there to allow us to stay the course."
DETAILS IN WORKS
Local governments could reportedly use funds to cover pandemic-related costs and impacts, like hits to the tourism industry and economic devastation felt by households, small businesses and nonprofits.
It was said various infrastructure projects may also qualify.
Given the pandemic landscape, Cashman said the town benched several priority projects in an effort to slim its 2021 budget, but noted it was unknown whether or not those would qualify for federal fund use.
"The granular details of this relief bill are still being reviewed," he said. "We will be reviewing (the projects) in relation to the guidelines."
The supervisor planned to provide a breakdown of the aid's uses once developed.
COMING SOON
Plattsburgh City Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said his city team had yet to identify uses, as well, saying up until recently it was only "rumored" that COVID relief would come to fruition.
After contacting Senator Charles "Chuck" Schumer's office Tuesday, Rosenquest said he confirmed the City of Plattsburgh would qualify for $2.14 million over the next two years.
The city mayor said aid would be split into two payments and could get to the city, as a passthrough payment from the state, as early as 90 days.
"As more information about the funds and the recommended uses comes out, we'll begin to formulate a plan towards addressing the economic impact this pandemic has had locally," the mayor said.
ANY MONEY HELPS
Cashman cited town costs incurred by personal protective equipment (PPE) and its safety response.
"The fact also remains that the impact of COVID-19 along with the Canadian border closure continue to ripple through the community," he said. "There will be long-term impacts that will still take place for months."
While Town Hall employees had monitored fiscal impacts and "recalibrated" when necessary, Cashman said, "The COVID relief bill will enable us to recalibrate once again."
And Rosenquest noted, while Lake City had not seen "as much of a dip in sales tax" as anticipated, that it was still financially impacted.
"I believe we were all hoping to receive some type of funding, and frankly, any amount will help," he said. "We're appreciative of the amount we received.
"This federal aid will come in handy when we start to address some of those financial impacts. It helps."
