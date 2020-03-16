PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Housing Authority has closed its senior high-rises to all public visits.
This includes the businesses that lease space and the Clinton County Nutrition Program site at Lakeview Towers.
Exceptions will be made for medical necessary visits to the senior high-rises. Also, as of 10 a.m. Monday, the Ted K. Center will be closed.
At this time, there is no date for when the buildings will be re-opened to the public.
The housing authority understands this interruption will cause a significant inconvenience for our residents, the businesses and our community at large, but believes that this drastic measure is in the best interest of our PHA community, which includes seniors – the most vulnerable population to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Furthermore, they are working with several community-based organizations including the Plattsburgh City School District, JCEO and others to maintain the services currently provided in a responsible and efficient manner, while limiting the gathering of crowds and face-to-face contact.
In the meantime, the authority is encouraging people to continue to take necessary precautions, gather supplies when possible and to stay home if you are sick, unless you require medical attention.
