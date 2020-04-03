Plattsburgh Half Marathon elects to go virtual

PLATTSBURGH – The annual Plattsburgh Half Marathon is a staple in the local running community and will be held as scheduled this year via a virtual race.
Participants are encouraged to sign up and register as per usual, but there will not be an official course in order to coincide with the CDC’s recommendation for avoiding large gatherings of people.
The race will take place on May 3, and participants may run at any time of the day.
“I knew of some virtual races that had occurred, and it was either postpone the race until fall or cancel it altogether, and I said, 'Why don’t we just make it virtual?',” marathon president Stephanie Desautels said.
“So I just thought it would be a fun option for participants to run on their own times and be able to be socially distant at the same time.”
The race was scheduled to take place on the regular course in downtown Plattsburgh that’s traditionally been used as a USATF official course which is used to qualify for larger races such as the Boston Marathon, but instead, runners will choose their own courses.
Participants can choose between a 5K, 10K or half marathon and must submit a photo of their distance and time for results to be uploaded onto the results page of the half marathon website.
Participants may also use a treadmill and follow the same guidelines.
Since there is no official course, there are no limitations or exceptions on the number of participants or where they have to run.
As long as runners submit their required information, a photo and registration fee for the particular distance, they will receive a medal and a t-shirt through the mail.
Registration fees vary on the distance. Race bibs will also be sent through an email so participants can print them out or share them with others as a memento of their experience with the race.
“You think about the Olympics and all these people that have been training for four years, and it’s just heartbreaking,” Desautels said.
“Obviously the training that people do for this isn’t quite as intense as the Olympics, but we still feel bad for people that have been training so to be able to offer this as an option seemed like a perfect idea.”
Desautels has never had experience with a virtual race before but knew there was a plethora of other races similar to this one and that some runners have had experience with it.
Marathon organizers hope the public understands this should be a positive alternative to having to cancel or reschedule the race.
“We already have a few hundred signed up, and we’re hoping for a lot more,” Desautels said. “In the thousands would be great, too, and that’s the thing, the sky is the limit.”
Anyone is allowed to participate in any state or country, and proceeds will go toward Team Fox/The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research.
A portion of the event's proceeds will go toward local COVID-19 relief efforts.
There’s a donation button on the marathon website, which will take 100% of those donations and will help donate food from a local restaurant and deliver meals to first responders and heath care workers.
The website to register and donate is www.plattsburghhalfmarathon.com, and those interested or in need of more information can email plattsburghhalfmarathon@gmail.com.
“I think it’s going to be great,” Desautels said.
“The main hope for this competition is to get people up and out of the house, stay healthy and get some exercise all while raising money for a wonderful cause and have a little fun while they’re at it.”
Email Sabrina Bruno:
sabrinabruno@pressrepublican.com
Twitter: SabrinaBrunoPR
