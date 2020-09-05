Plattsburgh CSD to open with hybrid model, remote option

PLATTSBURGH — Like many other local districts, Plattsburgh City School District will start the 2020-2021 academic year with a hybrid model of instructional delivery.
This applies to students in both elementary and secondary levels.
TWO GROUPS
Students whose last names start with A through J will be in Group 1, while those whose last names start with K through Z comprise Group 2, the district's reopening plan says.
Group 1 students will attend classes in-person Mondays and Thursdays and participate in remote educational programming Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Group 2 students' in-person instruction will occur on Tuesdays and Fridays, with remote learning on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
“As is implied by this schedule, Wednesdays are ‘unified’ days, on which all students will receive direct, live remote instruction as an entire (or ‘unified’) cohort,” Superintendent of Schools Jay Lebrun wrote in an introductory letter included in the reopening plan.
He added that each school will provide a monthly calendar that specifies the mode of delivery for each hybrid group on each school day.
REMOTE OPTION
In light of parent feedback, a parent option for remote instruction has been added to the draft reopening plan, Lebrun wrote.
“As is clearly outlined in this updated plan, the nature of remote instruction (other than on Wednesdays during periods of hybrid delivery) will not parallel the remote instruction provided during periods of full closure, when teachers may focus their entire attention on this mode of delivery.”
Instead, teachers will make resources available to families and students via Microsoft Team.
Like their hybrid counterparts, remote option students will receive direct, live remote instruction on Wednesdays.
“Teachers may elect to provide live video broadcast of in-person instruction on days other than Wednesdays, but will not be required to do so," Lebrun added.
MASKS AT ALL TIMES
Masks must be worn at all times throughout the school day, including in hallways and when in the bathrooms, with certain exceptions, the plan says.
Those include food consumption, when outside, during mask breaks and during specific activities, all while properly spaced.
When in the hallways, individuals will always proceed on the right side and be vigilant about proper distancing.
Secondary students are expected to move directly and expeditiously between classrooms.
VERIFICATION
Students and staff who exhibit signs of illness will be directed to the health office for school nurse assessment, the plan says.
If a nurse is not available, a parent/guardian will be contacted to pick up the ill child. Ill staff members will be sent home.
Though not required to complete and submit daily questionnaires or surveys, students and parents must ensure none of the COVID-19 symptoms listed in the plan are present and verify the students’ temperatures are below 100 degrees F before sending them to school.
“Faculty and staff will be required to affirm the same prior to reporting to work each day, and will be provided a technology-based application through which to easily report this information," the plan says.
“School temperature will be re-assessed by district personnel upon entry."
Since only half of students will come to school each day and there are multiple points of entry in school buildings, taking temperatures should be a manageable process, Lebrun told The Press-Republican.
"Students will wait outside their designated entry, on the spaced ground markings, and be checked and admitted by staff."
TRANSPORTATION
The district is encouraging parents to drive their children to school where feasible to help minimize student density and maximize spacing on buses, the plan says.
Bus monitors will administer temperature checks to students as they enter the buses.
“If student temperatures are verified, any student with a 100-degree Fahrenheit temperature or higher will not be permitted to board the bus.”
Students, monitors and drivers must wear masks while riding the buses, which will be sanitized at the end of each transportation run.
“Students will be seated one student per seat where practical, but siblings or those who reside in the same household will sit together.”
Eating and drinking on the buses will not be allowed.
CONFIRMED CASE PREP
If there is a confirmed case of COVID-19, medical staff will follow federal and state public health recommendations, which include closing off areas used by a sick person until after cleaning and disinfection has occurred, opening outside doors and windows in the specified area, and notifying the local health department, the plan says.
How long the district or one of its component buildings will be closed will be determined based on the prevalence of COVID-19 within the district and the current level of community spread.
Students or staff who have exhibited COVID-19 symptoms but are not diagnosed with the disease by a health care provider can return to school once there is no fever without the use of fever-reducing medicines, they have felt well for 24 hours, and if they have been diagnosed with another condition and have a provider’s note saying they can return to school.
If a person was diagnosed with COVID-19 by a health care provider or had symptoms but was not tested, they should stay home until at least 10 days from symptom onset, at least three days since they have had a fever without fever-reducing medicine and at least three days since symptom improvement.
Lebrun noted that the district will consult with the Clinton County Health Department and its medical director on any closure, removal or return decisions.
STAFFING
Asked about any staffing issues ahead of reopening, Lebrun said the district would know better about that on Tuesday, the first day of school for students.
"We currently project much higher staff absence than in past opening days, but we’ve worked hard to fill all of these vacancies," he continued.
"Staff are expected to be at work, and we’re excited to recapture the valuable student-teacher interaction which was impeded during the springtime closure."
